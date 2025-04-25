Image Credit : IMDb

Critical Acclaim and Festival Recognition: The film made a strong impression at its world premiere during the 49th Toronto International Film Festival, receiving a standing ovation. It also earned a Special Mention in the Young Cineastes Award category at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival and was awarded Best Film at the first National Indian Film Festival of Australia.

Reception and Impact: Critics have praised Superboys of Malegaon for its authentic portrayal of grassroots filmmaking and its emotionally resonant storytelling. They noted that the film serves as a tribute to dreamers and misfits, calling it a vibrant celebration of human resilience and a heartfelt ode to storytelling. Its inspirational tone and memorable characters have made it a standout film for cinephiles across the globe.