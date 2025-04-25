- Home
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently shared a hilarious yet telling story about Nana Patekar’s fearless and straightforward nature Recalling an incident.
Nana Patekar’s Unconventional Hospitality
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently shared a humorous anecdote about his longtime co-star Nana Patekar, highlighting his bold and unconventional personality. In an interview, Paresh Rawal recalled an incident where Patekar invited a producer to his home for a meal. After serving him mutton, Patekar casually asked the producer to wash the dishes, leaving everyone amused by his straightforward nature.
Hilarous incident
Paresh Rawal recalled an incident to define Nana Patekar saying, “There was this producer – I won’t name him. Nana told him to come home one day. He asked, ‘Do you eat mutton?’ The producer ate. After the meal, Nana said – ‘You ate, right? Now go and wash the dishes.’ That is Nana Patekar- baap hai. Wo alag hi hai. Wo mitti alag hai yaar. (He’s a legend. He’s built different, made from a different mold)," said Paresh Rawal. He further added that Nana took one crore rupees for a role, and it created a huge stir in the film industry. “Even lead heroes didn’t ask for that much. But Nana asked for it – and got it," he
A Legacy
The bond between Paresh Rawal and Nana Patekar extends beyond this amusing incident, as the two have worked together in several films, including Krantiveer (1994), Welcome (2007), and Welcome Back (2015). Rawal’s admiration for Patekar’s fearless personality underscores the actor’s reputation for making bold choices, both on and off-screen