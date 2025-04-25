Image Credit : Google

Paresh Rawal recalled an incident to define Nana Patekar saying, “There was this producer – I won’t name him. Nana told him to come home one day. He asked, ‘Do you eat mutton?’ The producer ate. After the meal, Nana said – ‘You ate, right? Now go and wash the dishes.’ That is Nana Patekar- baap hai. Wo alag hi hai. Wo mitti alag hai yaar. (He’s a legend. He’s built different, made from a different mold)," said Paresh Rawal. He further added that Nana took one crore rupees for a role, and it created a huge stir in the film industry. “Even lead heroes didn’t ask for that much. But Nana asked for it – and got it," he