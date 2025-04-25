'Kesari Chapter 2' actor Akshay Kumar's 8 unreleased films; Check here
Akshay Kumar was set to star in several films that never saw the light of day. From Khiladi Versus Khiladi to Chand Bhai, discover the untold stories of these shelved projects
| Published : Apr 25 2025, 12:14 PM
1 Min read
Khiladi Versus Khiladi
Akshay Kumar was supposed to star in Khiladi Versus Khiladi, but filming never happened, and it was never released.
Mulaqat
Akshay Kumar was finalized for Mulaqat. It was filmed for a while but got shelved midway.
Poorab Ki Laila Paschim Ka Chhaila
Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty were to star in Poorab Ki Laila Paschim Ka Chhaila. However, it never released.
Jigarbaaz
Jigarbaaz, with Akshay, Jackie Shroff, and others, was never completed or released.
Chand Bhai
Akshay Kumar was to lead in Chand Bhai, but it was shelved due to various reasons.
Parinaam
Parinaam, with Akshay and Divya Bharti, was postponed due to Divya's death.
Aasmaan
Aasmaan, potentially a Blue sequel with Akshay, was shelved due to casting issues.
Samna
Samna, featuring Akshay, Ajay Devgn, and others, remained incomplete.
