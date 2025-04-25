'Raid 2' actor Ajay Devgn's real name; Here's why he changed it
Born on April 2, 1969, in New Delhi, Ajay Devgn is the son of renowned stunt director Veeru Devgn. Surprisingly, his birth name wasn't Ajay.
His official documents, including school certificates, Aadhaar card, and passport, all bear the name Vishal Devgn.
The question arises: how did Vishal Devgn become Ajay Devgn? The actor himself revealed the reason on Rajat Sharma's popular show, Aap Ki Adalat.
On Aap Ki Adalat, Ajay shared that there wasn't a significant reason behind the change. He explained that during his debut, a few other actors named Vishal were also entering the industry. To avoid confusion, he adopted the name Ajay.
Ajay Devgn debuted with the film 'Phool Aur Kaante,' released on November 22, 1991. The film, directed by Kuku Kohli, was a superhit and also starred Madhu, Amrish Puri, and Aruna Irani.
