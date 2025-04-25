Arijit Singh Birthday: Know about his rivalry with Salman Khan
Arijit Singh clashed with Salman Khan in 2014, leading to Salman excluding him from his films. Yet, Arijit's success soared, compelling Salman to eventually offer him a song in his movie
| Published : Apr 25 2025, 09:08 AM
2 Min read
Arijit Singh, a prominent Bollywood singer, celebrated his 38th birthday. His songs consistently top the charts, a testament to his hard work and talent.
11 years ago, in 2014, he clashed with Salman Khan, considered Bollywood's most powerful figure. After this, the superstar never gave him a chance to sing for him.
It is said that after clashing with Salman, it becomes difficult to get work in the industry. Vivek Oberoi is an example of this. But Arijit Singh continued his hard work regardless. He reached the peak during this time.
In 2014, Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh were hosting the Star Guild Awards. Arijit Singh received the Best Singer award. When he reached Salman on stage, Salman jokingly said, 'Were you asleep?' Arijit replied, 'Your hosting made me sleepy.'
Salman Khan asked Arijit Singh to sing his song. After listening to one line, the Dabangg star said, 'The way you sing makes the audience sleepy.' Then Salman started teasing Arijit by imitating his song. The celebrities present there were stunned.
After this incident, the distance between Salman and Arijit Singh increased. The Aashiqui 2 singer was not given a chance to sing in any of Salman's films. Despite this, Arijit became a favorite of filmmakers due to his singing.
During this time, Arijit lent his voice to songs for many top actors, including Shah Rukh Khan. He became a guarantee of success in film music.
Salman Khan's films continued to flop, while Arijit continued to rise. Finally, Salman also felt that he needed Arijit. After this, he gave him the opportunity to playback sing for him in the movie Sikandar, released in 2025.
Salman Khan's net worth is said to be 2900 crores. At the same time, Arijit Singh's total assets are only 120 crores. There is a difference of 2780 crores in the wealth of both, despite this Salman had to forget the controversy and finally adopt this singer.
