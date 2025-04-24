AR Rahman breaks silence on divorce trolls from Saira Banu,Says ''Who am I?''
AR Rahman has finally addressed the public scrutiny surrounding his separation from Saira Banu, stating that even God gets reviewed, so he is no exception
AR Rahman Addresses Public Scrutiny Over His Separation
After months of silence, AR Rahman has finally spoken about the public scrutiny surrounding his separation from Saira Banu. In a recent interview, the Oscar-winning composer reflected on the intense media attention and online trolling that followed their announcement in November 2024.
Rahman said, “The choice of being in public life is intentional, so everybody gets reviewed. Right from the richest person to even God gets reviewed, so who am I? As long as we stay together and are not conceited or toxic… even those who criticise us — they’re all family,"
Rahman’s Response to Online Trolling
Rahman acknowledged the negativity surrounding his separation but chose to respond with grace and wisdom. He spoke about the importance of karma, explaining that speaking ill of others often leads to similar treatment in return. He requested people to be mindful of their words, reminding them that everyone has a sister, wife, or mother and should avoid unnecessary criticism.
Despite the emotional strain, Rahman responded with calm, “If I say things about someone’s family, someone will say things about mine. And we, as Indians, believe this. Nobody should say unnecessary things because everyone has a sister, a wife, a mother. Even when someone says something hurtful, I pray, ‘Please God, forgive them and guide them.’''
Saira Banu’s Statement on Their Separation
While Rahman has addressed the scrutiny, Saira Banu also spoke out through her legal representative, clarifying that their separation was due to emotional stress rather than animosity. She requested privacy and respect as they navigate this difficult time. In March 2025, following Rahman’s brief hospitalization, Banu reiterated that they are not officially divorced but are taking time apart due to personal challenges. She requested the media to refrain from labeling her as Rahman’s ex-wife, emphasizing that their bond remains intact despite their separation