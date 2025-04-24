Image Credit : Social Media

After months of silence, AR Rahman has finally spoken about the public scrutiny surrounding his separation from Saira Banu. In a recent interview, the Oscar-winning composer reflected on the intense media attention and online trolling that followed their announcement in November 2024.

Rahman said, “The choice of being in public life is intentional, so everybody gets reviewed. Right from the richest person to even God gets reviewed, so who am I? As long as we stay together and are not conceited or toxic… even those who criticise us — they’re all family,"