'Jaat' actor Sunny Deol and his family's educational qualities; Check here
Sunny Deol's film 'Jaat' is currently in the spotlight. This article reveals the educational qualifications of Sunny Deol and his family members
| Published : Apr 25 2025, 09:05 AM
1 Min read
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' is performing well at the box office. Here's a look at the educational qualifications of Sunny and his family.
Sunny Deol completed his schooling at Sacred Heart Boys High School, Mumbai, and later graduated from Ramniranjan Anandilal Podar College of Commerce and Economics.
Bobby Deol studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, and graduated in Commerce and Economics from Ramniranjan Anandilal Podar College, Mumbai.
Sunny Deol's wife, Pooja Deol, lived and graduated in London.
Karan Deol, Sunny's son, studied at Ecole Mondiale World School, Mumbai, and trained in acting at Stella Adler Studio of Acting, New York.
Sunny's younger son, Rajveer Deol, also studied at Ecole Mondiale World School, Mumbai, and later graduated.
Sunny Deol's daughter-in-law, Drisha Acharya, studied at Jumeirah College, Dubai, and York University, Toronto. She's an expert in AI and Machine Learning.
Sunny's step-sister, Esha, studied at Jamnabai Narsee School and got her Master's in Media Arts and Computer Technology from Oxford University.
Ahana Deol, Sunny's other step-sister, graduated from Mithibai College and prefers to stay out of the limelight.
Dharmendra, Sunny's father, studied up to 10th grade at Arya High School and Ramgarhia School in Phagwara, Punjab.
