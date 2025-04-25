Shah Rukh Khan’s emotional note to Sachin Tendulkar, ''We don't keep photo....''
Shah Rukh Khan recently responded to Sachin Tendulkar’s selfie with a heartfelt message, expressing deep admiration for the cricket legend.
A Heartfelt Tribute to a Cricket Legend
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently responded to a selfie shared by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, expressing deep admiration for the legendary sportsman. The selfie, taken at a star-studded event, quickly gained attention as fans celebrated the rare moment between two of India's most beloved figures. In his emotional reply, SRK stated, "We don’t keep photo albums anymore… but I will make an album just to keep this pic with the great man forever," highlighting his immense respect for Tendulkar.
A Nostalgic Throwback
Not stopping at just a tweet, Shah Rukh Khan also shared a collage of throwback pictures featuring himself and Sachin Tendulkar over the years. His caption, "Then and Now," beautifully encapsulated their enduring friendship and mutual admiration. The images served as a reminder of their long-standing bond, resonating deeply with fans who cherish both icons for their contributions to Indian cinema and cricket.
Celebrating Sachin Tendulkar’s Legacy
Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, celebrated his 52nd birthday, marking another milestone in his illustrious career. His achievements continue to inspire generations, with his legacy firmly cemented in the history of the sport. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charismatic presence, was last seen in the blockbuster film Jawan and is gearing up for his next project, King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.