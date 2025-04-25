Image Credit : Instagram

In 2022, Saif portrayed a tough and morally upright police officer in Vikram Vedha, a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Tamil film of the same name. Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the story revolves around Vikram, a cop, who is in pursuit of a feared gangster named Vedha. With Hrithik Roshan playing Vedha and Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in key roles, the film cleverly interweaves moral dilemmas with action. The narrative draws inspiration from the Indian folklore of Vikram and Betaal, presenting a series of dilemmas where each story forces the protagonist to question his own beliefs. The film is available for viewing on JioHotstar.