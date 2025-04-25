5 Saif Ali Khan films you must watch before 'Jewel Thief'
'Jewel Thief' release: Saif Ali Khan starrer released on Netflix, April 25.
Jewel Thief on Netflix
‘Jewel Thief’ released on Netflix today, April 25. Here are 5 films of Saif Ali Khan you must see before seeing his latest.
Kurbaan
Among Saif’s most intense performances is his role in Kurbaan, a romantic thriller directed by Rensil D’Silva. In the film, he plays a man hiding a dangerous secret—his involvement in terrorist activities. The story focuses on the far-reaching consequences of terrorism, especially in the lives of innocent individuals, and offers a powerful commentary on the post-9/11 world. The movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza, Kirron Kher, Om Puri, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Race
Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Race stands out as one of the turning points in Saif’s career. It marked his transition from romantic roles to more layered and intense characters. The film, inspired by the 1998 American thriller Goodbye Lover, delves into themes of betrayal, ambition, and desire. Featuring a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, and Samira Reddy, the suspense-filled narrative kept audiences guessing till the end. Race is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Race 2
Following the success of the first installment, Race 2 continued the story of Ranvir Singh, played by Saif. Released in 2013 and directed again by Abbas-Mustan, the sequel saw Ranvir seeking vengeance against Armaan Malik, portrayed by John Abraham, who was responsible for the murder of his wife. The movie, with its fast-paced plot and glamorous backdrop, also starred Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, and Ameesha Patel. Fans can stream Race 2 on Netflix.
Vikram Vedha
In 2022, Saif portrayed a tough and morally upright police officer in Vikram Vedha, a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Tamil film of the same name. Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the story revolves around Vikram, a cop, who is in pursuit of a feared gangster named Vedha. With Hrithik Roshan playing Vedha and Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in key roles, the film cleverly interweaves moral dilemmas with action. The narrative draws inspiration from the Indian folklore of Vikram and Betaal, presenting a series of dilemmas where each story forces the protagonist to question his own beliefs. The film is available for viewing on JioHotstar.
Go Goa Gone
Venturing into the horror-comedy genre, Go Goa Gone remains a unique entry in Saif's filmography. Described as India’s first zombie comedy, the film was directed by Raj and DK and sees Saif in the quirky role of a Russian mobster who unexpectedly becomes a zombie slayer. The plot follows a group of friends stranded on an island amidst a zombie outbreak. Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, and Puja Gupta also star in this cult favorite. The film is available on Prime Video.