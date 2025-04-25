Image Credit : Instagram

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero presents a sharp, no-frills narrative that grips viewers from the very beginning. The director crafts a tight thriller that is both emotionally resonant and action-packed. Several scenes stand out for their raw intensity and emotional depth, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Emraan Hashmi delivers a deeply layered and powerful performance as BSF officer Narendra. His portrayal captures the internal conflict, vulnerability, and courage of a man battling both personal and national threats. Supporting actors Abhay Dheeraj Singh, Lalit Prabhakar, and Deepak Parmesh shine as Narendra’s loyal BSF colleagues. Meanwhile, Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain make strong impressions in their limited screen time, adding depth to the film’s emotional palette.

In conclusion, Ground Zero is a compelling cinematic experience that goes beyond conventional action thrillers. It serves as a heartfelt tribute to the unsung hero Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey and the many soldiers who risk their lives for the nation.