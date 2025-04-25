'Ground Zero' FIRST review: Emraan Hashmi starrer worth your time? Read here
Ground Zero FIRST review: Emraan Hashmi starrer action thriller released today in theatres. Read our review HERE
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Since its announcement, Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero has steadily built anticipation, striking a chord with audiences through its teasers and trailers. The film, an intense action-thriller, has been generating significant buzz, and now that it’s finally in theatres, the big question is whether it lives up to the expectations it set.
Set in Srinagar in 2001, Ground Zero is inspired by the real-life story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. The narrative unfolds during a time when a series of calculated attacks by terrorists were claiming the lives of soldiers, one after another. These attacks were carried out by a secretive pistol gang operating under the orders of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s leader, Rana Tahir Nadeem, also known as Ghazi Baba. As the body count rises past 70, Narendra and his fellow officers work tirelessly to unravel the operations of this elusive militant group. However, Ghazi Baba and his team continue to remain several steps ahead, evading every strategy thrown at them.
The conflict escalates with deadly strikes across Delhi and Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat, eventually returning to Kashmir. A particularly harrowing moment arrives with the death of Hussain, a teenage informant and close confidant of Narendra. This loss deeply affects Narendra, who begins to hold himself responsible for Hussain’s death and the escalating terror incidents. In a heated exchange with a senior officer, he expresses his guilt and requests a transfer. The film then poses a gripping dilemma: will Narendra leave for Indore, or will he stay back in Kashmir to plan a decisive strike against Ghazi Baba?
Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero presents a sharp, no-frills narrative that grips viewers from the very beginning. The director crafts a tight thriller that is both emotionally resonant and action-packed. Several scenes stand out for their raw intensity and emotional depth, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.
Emraan Hashmi delivers a deeply layered and powerful performance as BSF officer Narendra. His portrayal captures the internal conflict, vulnerability, and courage of a man battling both personal and national threats. Supporting actors Abhay Dheeraj Singh, Lalit Prabhakar, and Deepak Parmesh shine as Narendra’s loyal BSF colleagues. Meanwhile, Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain make strong impressions in their limited screen time, adding depth to the film’s emotional palette.
In conclusion, Ground Zero is a compelling cinematic experience that goes beyond conventional action thrillers. It serves as a heartfelt tribute to the unsung hero Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey and the many soldiers who risk their lives for the nation.