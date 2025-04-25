WWE: 5 Biggest Wrestler Downfalls in the History
WWE: From title highs to career lows, WWE history is filled with dramatic downfalls. Here's a look at five wrestlers who suffered the most shocking declines.
5. Ricochet
One of the most gifted high-flyers in WWE history, Ricochet's fall is confusing. After a promising NXT stint and some early main roster success, he was squashed by Brock Lesnar in 2020, and WWE never rebuilt him. In 2025, he has already moved on from the company.
4. Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli)
Cesaro's strength and in-ring IQ were never in doubt. He won the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and was endorsed by Paul Heyman. But a lack of mic time and creative direction held him back. Despite fan support, he never touched a world title in WWE and eventually left in 2022.
3. Dolph Ziggler
Ziggler had all the necessary skills from mic, in-ring prowess, and charisma. His 2013 MITB cash-in remains iconic. Yet, after injuries and repeated start-stop pushes, WWE relegated him to the midcard. Despite 15+ years of service, Ziggler never became the main-event fixture his talent deserved.
2. Finn Balor
Regarded as one of the most promising talented, Finn Balor was one of the youngest to win the WWE Championship. However, after the win, his decline has been the fastest leaving many fans disappointed.
1. Bray Wyatt (The Fiend)
Once hailed as WWE's most creative characters, Bray Wyatt's "Fiend" character brought horror storytelling in wrestling. But inconsistent booking like the 2020 loss to Goldberg in Saudi Arabia completely killed his mystique. Even when fans begged for redemption, WWE struggled to find a direction. His release in 2021 shocked the industry.