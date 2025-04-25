Nikki Glaser returns to host the 83rd Golden Globes on Jan 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton, promising another night of wit and fun. Nominations drop Dec 8

The 83rd edition of the Golden Globes is set to be held on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton, the organisers announced on Thursday.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will be back as the host for the Golden Globes next year.

Glaser made history at the 2025 Globes by becoming the first woman to ever serve as a solo host, and now she is super excited to don the hat of the host once again.

Nominations for the year's best in movies and TV will be announced on December 8, the Globes organisers said, with a full awards timeline still to come, reported Variety.

As per Variety, in a statement, Nikki said, "Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career. I can't wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from 'The White Lotus' who will finally recognise my talent and cast me in Season 4 as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past."

"Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year. Her sharp humour and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun," added Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes.

Dick Clark Productions plans, hosts and produces the Globes, which last year averaged 9.3 million Live+Same Day viewers, which was slightly less from 2024.

However, overall, the show was successful, and the credit goes to Glaser.

The Globes announced last month that Glaser would return for a second year in a row as host after helming the award show's 2025 edition, as per the outlet.

The Globes announcement comes as the 2026 awards season calendar starts to fill up: The Oscars take place March 15, on ABC; the Screen Actors Guild Awards will hold their 32nd annual ceremony on Sunday, March 1, telecast on Netflix; and the Producers Guild Awards ceremony is on February 28, reported Variety.

The 83rd annual Golden Globes, which are set to take place in January 2026, will stream on CBS and stream on Paramount+.