Kiccha Sudeep's daughter, Saanvi Sudeep, has already captivated fans with her voice. She charmed audiences on Zee Kannada's 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' by singing 'Appa I Love You Pa' for Sudeep. Now, Saanvi has quietly entered Tollywood, not as an actress but as a playback singer. Her voice is featured in a humming part of the 'Hit 3' trailer.

Tollywood actor Nani revealed this during an interview. Nani and Sreenidhi Shetty star in 'Hit 3,' which is releasing on May 1st. Nani, busy promoting the film, shared Saanvi's contribution during a media interview. He praised her voice, which is featured in the background music at the end of the trailer. Speaking about his bond with Sudeep, Nani said, “Sudeep is my family. We met just yesterday. He is busy shooting for 'Billa Ranga Baasha.' Priya and Saanvi are also family to us. If you've noticed the 'Hit 3' trailer, you can hear a female singer's voice. That's Saanvi. I'm a big fan of her voice.”

The connection between Nani and Saanvi goes back to the movie 'Eega,' directed by Rajamouli. Nani played the hero, while Sudeep was the villain. They met during the film's shoot, and their bond has continued ever since. Saanvi also provided background vocals for the teaser of the Kannada film 'Jimmy' and sang a track for 'Dabangg 3.' Now, she has lent her voice to 'Hit 3.'

Saanvi previously spoke about Salman Khan. During the filming of Dabangg 3, where Kiccha Sudeep worked with Salman Khan, Saanvi met and spent time with him. She shared, "I met him when I was young. I gave him the bracelet light I was wearing, and he wore it during the Bigg Boss shoot." Recalling meeting him again years later during Dabangg 3, Saanvi described it as “a lot of fun.”