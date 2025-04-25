Fanaa to Ghajini: Top 10 re-makes of Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan has starred in several Hollywood remakes, some hits, some flops. Find out which films were successful and which ones bombed at the box office
| Updated : Apr 25 2025, 04:25 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin
Released in 1991, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, a remake of It Happened One Night, was a hit.
Image Credit : Social Media
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), a remake of Breaking Away, was loved by audiences.
Image Credit : Social Media
Akele Hum Akele Tum
Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995), a remake of Kramer vs Kramer, had moderate success.
Image Credit : Social Media
Baazi
Baazi (1995), a remake of Die Hard, proved to be a super flop.
Image Credit : Social Media
Aatank Hi Aatank
Aatank Hi Aatank (1995), a remake of The Godfather, was a super flop.
Image Credit : Social Media
Mann
Mann (1999), a remake of An Affair to Remember, had average earnings.
Image Credit : Social Media
Fanaa
Fanaa (2006), a remake of Eye of the Needle, performed well at the box office.
Image Credit : Social Media
Ghajini
Ghajini (2008), a remake of the South film Memento, was a box office hit.
Image Credit : Social Media
Laal Singh Chaddha
Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), starring Aamir Khan, was a remake of Forrest Gump and flopped.
