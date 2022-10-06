Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna on kissing Vijay Deverakonda: Actress talks about her painful memories and wake up crying

    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna discusses her lip-locking with Vijay Deverakonda and the criticism she got for it in this interview. She also discusses how she would weep herself to sleep during numerous difficult situations.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's popular Telugu film Dear Comrade didn't stop the movie industry from discussing their relationship. Insiders have long insisted that there was more going on between the two than just a friendship, even though the two frequently denied the rumours of their relationship.
     

    Also ridiculed was Rashmika's liplock sequence with Vijay in the movie. The actress recently said that she struggled greatly throughout that era, characterised by hostility and backlash.  Also Read: Ananya Pandey TROLLED as Aryan Khan ignores her at film screening

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Rashmika admitted that she used to either wake up weeping or cry herself to sleep. Mandanna added that she could not confide in her family since doing so would have made them worry more. Also Read: Ex-lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in Kerala; pictures go viral

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Pushpa actress also stated that a great deal has been written about the incident and that it would be hard to read them every day.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    "There were a lot of sad events taking place, and I would read awful things. And I would frequently dream that you feel alone, that everyone has abandoned you, and that you are screaming out to them "She spoke.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    "That was a constant dream, I don't know what it was and I don't know how it was. I would wake myself up with such dreams and cry myself to bed, or even wake up crying," Rashmika said.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    The actress's upcoming Bollywood debut will be in the film Goodbye. The movie will premiere on October 7. In addition, Rashmika will appear in the Ranbir Kapoor film Animal.

