Ananya Pandey TROLLED as Aryan Khan ignores her at film screening

A video of Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday is doing rounds on social media. As per the video posted by one paparazzi, Aryan seems to walk past Ananya without greeting her. The video has left the internet in splits with many trolling the ‘Liger’ actor.

When Ananya Panday appeared on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ she made a revelation about having a crush on her Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, while growing up. Ananya is best friends with Aryan’s baby sister, Suhana.

The memories of Ananya Panday’s revelation about her crush on Aryan Khan are still fresh in the minds of the fans. Amidst this, a video of the two has surfaced that has put Ananya on the target of the trolls once again.

The video, posted by one paparazzo, is from A recent film screening held recently. During this, the two came face to face, but Aryan Khan seemed to have completely ignored Ananya Panday’s presence as she walked past her.

As soon as the video was posted by the paparazzo o his social media handle, several users started trolling Anaya Panday after Aryan Khan supposedly ignored her. A user took a jibe at Ananya Panday and wrote, “Aryaan toh thik par uska driver ne bhi bhaw nhi diya😂” Another user wrote, “he ignored her like a pro man 😂”

“Gazab insult full ignore maar kr chala gya Aryan 😂😂😂😂,” wrote one more user. Similar comments were dropped with laughing emoticons by most of the users on the paparazzo’s post.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Dharma Productions’ ‘Liger’ which marked the Bollywood debut of South actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film tanked miserably at the box office. Ananya, on the personal front, is rumoured to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. She was previously in a relationship with actor Ishan Khattar.

Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is yet to mark his debut in the film industry. Per reports, he is gearing up for his debut directorial film which will reportedly be released on Netflix. Aryan was also in the midst of controversies after he was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau last year in October. His name was later removed from the case after NCB did not find his involvement in the drugs case.