Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Pandey TROLLED as Aryan Khan ignores her at film screening

    A video of Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday is doing rounds on social media. As per the video posted by one paparazzi, Aryan seems to walk past Ananya without greeting her. The video has left the internet in splits with many trolling the ‘Liger’ actor.

    Ananya Pandey TROLLED as Aryan Khan ignores her at film screening drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 7:57 PM IST

    When Ananya Panday appeared on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ she made a revelation about having a crush on her Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, while growing up. Ananya is best friends with Aryan’s baby sister, Suhana. 

    The memories of Ananya Panday’s revelation about her crush on Aryan Khan are still fresh in the minds of the fans. Amidst this, a video of the two has surfaced that has put Ananya on the target of the trolls once again.

    The video, posted by one paparazzo, is from A recent film screening held recently. During this, the two came face to face, but Aryan Khan seemed to have completely ignored Ananya Panday’s presence as she walked past her.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed hits out at Bigg Boss 16 makers over Sajid Khan; calls him ‘sexual predator’

    As soon as the video was posted by the paparazzo o his social media handle, several users started trolling Anaya Panday after Aryan Khan supposedly ignored her. A user took a jibe at Ananya Panday and wrote, “Aryaan toh thik par uska driver ne bhi bhaw nhi diya😂” Another user wrote, “he ignored her like a pro man 😂”

    “Gazab insult full ignore maar kr chala gya Aryan 😂😂😂😂,” wrote one more user. Similar comments were dropped with laughing emoticons by most of the users on the paparazzo’s post.

    See the video here: 

    ALSO READ: Sexy in saree: Mouni Roy looks the ultimate head turner in white

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Dharma Productions’ ‘Liger’ which marked the Bollywood debut of South actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film tanked miserably at the box office. Ananya, on the personal front, is rumoured to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. She was previously in a relationship with actor Ishan Khattar.

    Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is yet to mark his debut in the film industry. Per reports, he is gearing up for his debut directorial film which will reportedly be released on Netflix. Aryan was also in the midst of controversies after he was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau last year in October. His name was later removed from the case after NCB did not find his involvement in the drugs case.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 7:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urfi Javed hits out at makers over Sajid Khan calls him sexual predator drb

    Urfi Javed hits out at Bigg Boss 16 makers over Sajid Khan; calls him ‘sexual predator’

    Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist

    Sonu Sood urges people to show love toward street dogs; watch viral video - gps

    Sonu Sood urges people to show love toward street dogs; watch viral video

    Esha Gupta raised hotness in plunging neckline lehenga at Richa Chadha Ali Fazal reception drb

    Esha Gupta raised hotness in plunging neckline lehenga at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s reception

    Adipurushs Lord Ram AKA Prabhas to do Ravana Dahan in Delhi sur

    Adipurush's Lord Ram AKA Prabhas to do Ravana Dahan in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed hits out at makers over Sajid Khan calls him sexual predator drb

    Urfi Javed hits out at Bigg Boss 16 makers over Sajid Khan; calls him ‘sexual predator’

    Ajinkya Rahane, Radhika Dhopavkar welcome baby boy; social media congratulates-ayh

    Ajinkya Rahane, Radhika Dhopavkar welcome baby boy; social media congratulates

    Whoever is my heir will be my son: Eknath Shinde's dig at Uddhav Thackeray - adt

    'Whoever is my heir will be my son': Eknath Shinde's dig at Uddhav Thackeray over dynasty politics

    Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with health features built in GPS launched Details here gcw

    Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with health features, built-in GPS launched; Details here

    Savita Kanswal the conqueror of Everest among those who died in Uttarkashi avalanche gcw

    Savita Kanswal, the conqueror of Everest, among those who died in Uttarkashi avalanche

    Recent Videos

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon