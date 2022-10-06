Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ex-lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in Kerala; pictures go viral

    Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted in Kerala at a special Navratri celebration and puja. Stars from the Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu film industries joined them. Take a look

    Ex lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in Kerala; pictures go viral RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 7:38 AM IST

    Photos and videos from the Navratri event that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif attended on Tuesday have finally surfaced online. The ex-couple accompanied several other celebrities, including Nagarjuna, R Madhavan, and Prabhu Ganeshan, during a puja held by a prominent jewellery business owner in Kerala.

    Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif stood apart in the photos. Ranbir stood close to his Brahmastra co-star Nagarjuna, while Katrina stood beside R Madhavan. Fanclub photos also showed that Katrina did a special pooja at the occasion.

    Ranbir wore a black kurta pyjama, while Katrina chose a gorgeous creamish brown salwar kameez for the event. Regina Cassandra, Jayaram, and Arun Vijay were other actors present during the Kalyanaraman family gathering. Arun and Ranbir stood for the camera in one image. Another showed one of the hostesses escorting Regina and Madhavan inside. Along with Jayaram and Nagarjuna, wearing patterned kurtas and dhotis.

    Also Read: Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan are now engaged!

    Ex-lovers Ranbir and Katrina are now wedded to Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, respectively. While Katrina and Vicky married in a private wedding in Rajasthan last December, Ranbir wed Alia in a low-key ceremony at their Mumbai home in April. 

    Ranbir and Alia are currently expecting their first child. On Sunday (Oct 02)  the Bhatt and Kapoor families gathered for Alia Bhatt's baby shower. While Alia was dressed in yellow, Ranbir was wearing a peach kurta. News outlets are a-buzz with pictures from the shower.

    Also Read: Sonu Sood urges people to show love toward street dogs; watch viral video

    Katrina, meantime, has recently been quite busy at work. The actress will next appear in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and then she will star alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 7:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ananya Pandey TROLLED as Aryan Khan ignores her at film screening drb

    Ananya Pandey TROLLED as Aryan Khan ignores her at film screening

    Urfi Javed hits out at makers over Sajid Khan calls him sexual predator drb

    Urfi Javed hits out at Bigg Boss 16 makers over Sajid Khan; calls him ‘sexual predator’

    Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist

    Sonu Sood urges people to show love toward street dogs; watch viral video - gps

    Sonu Sood urges people to show love toward street dogs; watch viral video

    Esha Gupta raised hotness in plunging neckline lehenga at Richa Chadha Ali Fazal reception drb

    Esha Gupta raised hotness in plunging neckline lehenga at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s reception

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Fringe Indian players desperate to make a statement against South Africans-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Fringe Indian players desperate to make a statement

    astrology Daily Horoscope for October 6 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 6, 2022: Good day for Gemini, Sagittarius; be careful Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for October 6 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 6, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    In Sena vs Sena on Dussehra: Read who said what - adt

    In Sena vs Sena on Dussehra: Read who said what

    Sena Vs Sena on Dussehra: Bal Thackeray's estranged son Jaidev shares stage with Eknath Shinde - adt

    Sena Vs Sena on Dussehra: Bal Thackeray's estranged son Jaidev shares stage with Eknath Shinde

    Recent Videos

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon