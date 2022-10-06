Ex-lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in Kerala; pictures go viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted in Kerala at a special Navratri celebration and puja. Stars from the Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu film industries joined them. Take a look

Photos and videos from the Navratri event that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif attended on Tuesday have finally surfaced online. The ex-couple accompanied several other celebrities, including Nagarjuna, R Madhavan, and Prabhu Ganeshan, during a puja held by a prominent jewellery business owner in Kerala.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif stood apart in the photos. Ranbir stood close to his Brahmastra co-star Nagarjuna, while Katrina stood beside R Madhavan. Fanclub photos also showed that Katrina did a special pooja at the occasion.

Ranbir wore a black kurta pyjama, while Katrina chose a gorgeous creamish brown salwar kameez for the event. Regina Cassandra, Jayaram, and Arun Vijay were other actors present during the Kalyanaraman family gathering. Arun and Ranbir stood for the camera in one image. Another showed one of the hostesses escorting Regina and Madhavan inside. Along with Jayaram and Nagarjuna, wearing patterned kurtas and dhotis.

Ex-lovers Ranbir and Katrina are now wedded to Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, respectively. While Katrina and Vicky married in a private wedding in Rajasthan last December, Ranbir wed Alia in a low-key ceremony at their Mumbai home in April.

Ranbir and Alia are currently expecting their first child. On Sunday (Oct 02) the Bhatt and Kapoor families gathered for Alia Bhatt's baby shower. While Alia was dressed in yellow, Ranbir was wearing a peach kurta. News outlets are a-buzz with pictures from the shower.

Katrina, meantime, has recently been quite busy at work. The actress will next appear in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and then she will star alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.