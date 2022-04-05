Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: From babies to compatibility, here’s what astrologers have to say

Amidst speculations about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding, astrologers have been making predictions about their married life. Here is what they have predicted about their compatibility and babies.

Months after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, the tinsel town is abuzz with the wedding speculations of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It is reportedly being said that the couple is slated for a private wedding affair this month. And while their wedding speculations are going strong, astrologers have started making predictions about the married life of the soon-to-be Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor. An ETimes report, quoted tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani, numerologist Maanya and astrologer Sundeep Kochar.

When asked about the wedding date of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, astrologer Sudeep Kochar claimed that any date after April 13, 2022 is suitable for the couple. Munisha Khatwani, a tarot card reader did not give a specific date but said that time between April and June is favourable for their marriage. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married on April 17; read details

In terms of the compatibility between the two, Sudeep Kochar claimed that there is a “mismatch” between the two. He said that while Alia Bhatt is emotional, Ranbir Kapoor is more on the practical side. Therefore, he claimed that the two will have to together hold each other and make a balance. Munisha Khatwani, on the other hand, claimed that the two have a lot of Alia has a lot of dedication towards Ranbir’s family. Though Kochar added that their mismatch factors will help them to balance each other, Maanya said that their “decicevness” doesn’t match with each other. “There marriage will be nice but it will be sort of argumentative”, claimed Maanya.

Speaking of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s babies, all three of them claimed that numerology, tarot cards and astrology suggest that the couple will have at least one child. ALSO READ: No honeymoon for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor; check all details of big Bollywood shaadi

