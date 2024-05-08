Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arijit Singh casts vote with wife Koel Roy in WB's Murshidabad; singer reached polling booth on his scooter

    Singer Arijit Singh was spotted with his wife, Koel Roy, in a casual tee as he voted at a polling booth in his hometown, Jiaganj, in West Bengal.

    Arijit Singh casts vote with wife Koel Roy in WB's Murshidabad; singer reached polling booth on his scooter
    Despite his stardom, famous playback singer Arijit Singh lives a modest existence. He recently took a break from the spotlight with his wife Koel Roy to vote at a polling station in his birthplace of Jiaganj, in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. They dressed casually and drove a scooter to the GSFP School to vote, with Koel riding pillion in traditional clothing. Local admirers enthusiastically followed them to the polling station, capturing every detail. After voting, Arijit proudly displayed his tattooed finger to the audience.

    Arijit's adventure began in his birthplace of Jiaganj, where he attended Sri Pat Singh College. The 37-year-old singer was discovered on the reality programme Fame Gurukul in 2005 and made his Hindi cinema debut in 2011 with the song Phir Mohabbat for Murder 2. In the same year, he sung popular songs such as Raabta from Agent Vinod, Uska Hi Banana from 1920: Evil Returns, and Duaa from Shanghai.

    Meanwhile, a new video of Arijit Singh performing on stage has piqued the interest of several admirers on social media. In the video, the Vida Karo singer was seen clipping his nails with a nail cutter while singing, which some viewers felt unprofessional. The video, shared by Arijit's fan sites on several social media platforms, shows him wearing a grey shirt with an orange cloth tied over his head while performing at a performance in Dubai.

    Reacting to this video, a user commented, “He should have thought about it before going on stage. So unprepared to play the guitar.” Another wrote, “I play guitar too…come on he’s apparently flown to another country for what looks like a packed place to play live, he shouldve checked his nails .. this is silly !!” 

    A few users defended the singer. “He did that so that he could tap through his guitars a lil better I think,” read a comment. Another person wrote, “It must be bothering him playing the guitar.”

    He is now enjoying the popularity of his song Vida Karo, which appears in Amar Singh Chamkila and stars Diljit Dosanjh.

