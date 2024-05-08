Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan passes away

    Sangeeth Sivan, a prominent filmmaker known for his work in both Malayalam and Bollywood cinema, passed away. He had directed numerous Malayalam films like Yodha and ventured into Bollywood with projects like "Zor" and "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2."

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 8, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

    Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan passed away at 61 on Wednesday (May 08). He was recognized as a screenwriter in both the Malayalam and Hindi film industries, with his most notable work being the direction of the Malayalam film "Yodha" in 1992 starring Mohanlal and Jagathy Sreekumar. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai. 

    Sangeeth Sivan was born in 1959 as the son of eminent still photographer and cinematographer Sivan. After obtaining his pre-degree and B.Com degrees from MG College and Mar Ivanios Colleges, he entered the film industry as a part of documentaries with his father. 

    Sangeeth Sivan, the eldest son of filmmaker Sivan, hails from a family with strong ties to the film industry, with his brothers Santosh Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan also actively involved in the field. He commenced his career when Basu Bhattacharya appointed him as the executive producer for his son's directorial debut, "Raakh," featuring Aamir Khan and Pankaj Kapur. Sivan later ventured into directing, with his debut in the Malayalam film industry with "Vyooham," which garnered significant attention. However, it was his success with the acclaimed film "Yodha" that firmly established him as a leading director in the Malayalam film industry.

    Sangeeth Sivan's collaboration with Mohanlal in three of his films, namely "Yodha," "Gandharvam," and "Nirnayam," has garnered a cult following.

    Following his directorial work on more than half a dozen Malayalam films, Sangeeth Sivan ventured into Bollywood with his first film, "Zor," featuring Sunny Deol. Despite its lackluster performance at the box office, Sivan's directorial skills were widely acknowledged by several producers. After a short hiatus, he resumed work with Jackie Shroff's film "Sandhya," followed by Pantaloon's "Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne."

    In 2012, Sangeeth Sivan traveled to the UK to direct the comedy film "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2," collaborating with the Deol family. The film served as a sequel to the successful "Yamla Pagla Deewana" (2011), and it featured Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol reprising their roles from the original. 
     

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 6:00 PM IST
