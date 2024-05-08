Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    From Borivali streets to International stature: Rohit Sharma's rise in Indian cricket

    Explore the intertwined narratives of cricketing prowess and camaraderie as Rohit Sharma, hailing from Borivali, Mumbai, ascends to the helm of Indian cricket, guided by the enduring friendship and mentorship of Yuvraj Singh.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 8, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma's ascent in the Indian cricketing arena has been nothing short of remarkable, culminating in his leadership role as India gears up for the 2024 T20 World Cup. A pivotal figure in his journey has been his enduring camaraderie with Yuvraj Singh, dating back to their shared triumph in India's 2007 T20 World Cup victory.

    Reflecting on their initial encounter, Rohit fondly reminisced about inadvertently usurping Yuvraj's seat on the team bus—an innocent blunder that earned him a playful rebuke from the seasoned cricketer. Such anecdotes underscore the bond between the two, with Rohit acknowledging Yuvraj's penchant for light-hearted mischief.

    Yuvraj Singh, in turn, has been an observer of Rohit's evolution since the latter's debut as a precocious teenager in 2007. Despite their teasing references to Rohit's humble origins in Borivali, Mumbai, Yuvraj attests to his friend's genuine character and unwavering humility, qualities that have remained constant amidst Rohit's meteoric rise to prominence.

    Their paths intersected once more during Yuvraj's final season, as Rohit assumed the mantle of leadership at Mumbai Indians. Yuvraj's endorsement of Rohit's leadership qualities speaks volumes about the mutual respect they share, transcending the boundaries of cricketing rivalry.

    Looking ahead to the impending T20 World Cup, Yuvraj expresses his fervent desire to witness Rohit lift the coveted trophy—an accolade that would be a fitting tribute to Rohit's exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the sport.

    Indeed, Rohit Sharma's stewardship assumes paramount importance for Team India, especially in light of recent near misses in ICC tournaments. Yuvraj emphasizes the need for a level-headed captain capable of making astute decisions under pressure—a role for which Rohit is eminently suited, given his track record of success in the Indian Premier League and his tenure as India's captain.

    As India strives to reclaim ICC glory, Yuvraj Singh's endorsement of Rohit Sharma's leadership underscores the collective aspiration for a triumphant campaign under his stewardship—a sentiment echoed by cricket enthusiasts across the nation.

