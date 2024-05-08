Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'It's only a bat, ball and you': BCCI releases new Team India jersey promo featuring Rohit Sharma & Co (WATCH)

    Step into the world of cricketing passion as the BCCI launches an electrifying new promo for Team India's jersey, featuring cricketing stalwarts like Rohit Sharma. Discover the essence of the game beyond just bat and ball in this captivating advertisement.

    First Published May 8, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has once again stirred excitement among cricket enthusiasts with the release of an electrifying new promotional video for Team India's jersey. Featuring cricketing stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, the promo invites viewers to delve deeper into the essence of the game beyond just bat and ball.

    Capturing the spirit of cricketing passion, the promo immerses audiences into the heart of the sport, where dedication, skill, and camaraderie intersect. As Rohit Sharma and his teammates don the iconic blue jersey, the video encapsulates the pride and honor associated with representing the nation on the cricketing stage.

    More than just a game, cricket becomes a symbol of unity, determination, and relentless pursuit of excellence. The promo highlights the unwavering support of fans, the thrill of victory, and the resilience in the face of challenges.

    As viewers step into this world of cricketing passion, they are reminded that Team India's jersey represents more than just a uniform—it embodies the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of millions, uniting them in a shared love for the sport.

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 6:20 PM IST
    'It's only a bat, ball & you': BCCI releases new Team India jersey promo featuring Rohit Sharma & Co (WATCH)

    Monty Panesar withdraws as general election candidate for Workers Party, ends political stint in one week

    IPL 2024 playoffs race: Decoding chances of each team amidst over 16,000 possibilities and 14 games to go

    T20 World Cup 2024: Assad Vala to lead Papua New Guinea's charge in the mega event

    IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined 30% match fees for breaching Code of Conduct during DC clash

    'It's only a bat, ball & you': BCCI releases new Team India jersey promo featuring Rohit Sharma & Co (WATCH)

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' case: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna sent to judicial custody till May 14

    Monty Panesar withdraws as general election candidate for Workers Party, ends political stint in one week

    Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan passes away

    Happy Birthday Jenni Hermoso: Top 10 performances by the Spanish star

