Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married on April 17; read details

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will marry in the second week of April.

The wedding that everyone has been anticipating may take place much sooner than expected. According to TOI, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to marry in the second week of April (That is April 17).



"Alia's maternal grandpa N Razdan is in frail health condition, and he expressed his wish to see Alia marry Ranbir," a source close to the Kapoor and Bhatt families stated. Mr Razdan has also become fond of Ranbir and adores him."

According to recent reports, the pair would marry in the Kapoor family's ancestral RK House in Mumbai, defying the current trend of destination weddings. Surprisingly, this is the same location where Ranbir's parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, married in 1980. It is reported that the guests have also been urged to keep their calendars clear beginning in the second week of April. When the paparazzi recently questioned Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, "When is the new bahu coming home?" she remained quiet.

The insider also indicated that no definitive date has been set. However, as per TOI's report, Ranbir and Alia are both planning a wedding on April 17th. This decision was taken owing to Ranbir and Aalia's imminent work obligations, as well as a date selected by the family pandit. It was previously rumoured that the pair will marry in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Ranbir's filming schedule, according to a source, is pretty rigorous. The actor will be filming Luv Ranjan's love story with Shraddha Kapoor until April 13.

"Ranbir has changed his shooting dates to coincide with the wedding." He will begin filming for Luv Ranjan's flick in early April. Following that, he would have a 7-8-day holiday before returning to Sandeep Reddy's Animal," says the press release.