Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married on April 17; read details

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will marry in the second week of April. They've been together for about 5 years.

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married on April 17; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 8:09 PM IST

    The wedding that everyone has been anticipating may take place much sooner than expected. According to TOI, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to marry in the second week of April (That is April 17).

    "Alia's maternal grandpa N Razdan is in frail health condition, and he expressed his wish to see Alia marry Ranbir," a source close to the Kapoor and Bhatt families stated. Mr Razdan has also become fond of Ranbir and adores him."

    Also Read: No honeymoon for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor; check all details of big Bollywood shaadi

    According to recent reports, the pair would marry in the Kapoor family's ancestral RK House in Mumbai, defying the current trend of destination weddings. Surprisingly, this is the same location where Ranbir's parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, married in 1980. It is reported that the guests have also been urged to keep their calendars clear beginning in the second week of April. When the paparazzi recently questioned Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, "When is the new bahu coming home?" she remained quiet.

    The insider also indicated that no definitive date has been set. However, as per TOI's report, Ranbir and Alia are both planning a wedding on April 17th. This decision was taken owing to Ranbir and Aalia's imminent work obligations, as well as a date selected by the family pandit. It was previously rumoured that the pair will marry in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Ranbir's filming schedule, according to a source, is pretty rigorous. The actor will be filming Luv Ranjan's love story with Shraddha Kapoor until April 13.

    "Ranbir has changed his shooting dates to coincide with the wedding." He will begin filming for Luv Ranjan's flick in early April. Following that, he would have a 7-8-day holiday before returning to Sandeep Reddy's Animal," says the press release.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 8:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Here is how Cody Rhodes is looking forward to his RAW appearance after WrestleMania 38-ayh

    WWE: Here's how Rhodes is looking forward to his RAW appearance after WrestleMania 38

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash's film is set to become the first south Indian film to premiere in Greece RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash's film is set to become the first south Indian film to premiere in Greece

    Thank You, Triple H: When Varun Dhawan spoke about his love for World Wrestling Entertainment WWE with The Game-ayh

    'Thank You, Triple H': When Varun Dhawan spoke about his love for WWE with The Game

    Sunny Leone's basketball competition with her husband; find out who makes the goal - gps

    Sunny Leone's basketball competition with her husband; find out who makes the goal

    The Kashmir Files box office collection crosses Rs 331 cr; here's what Vivek Agnihotri says RBA'The Kashmir Files,' directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is a marvel in itself, raking in huge sums at the box office with each passing day.

    The Kashmir Files box office collection crosses Rs 331 cr; here's what Vivek Agnihotri says

    Recent Stories

    CCI orders probe of Zomato, Swiggy conduct, requires investigation-dnm

    CCI orders probe of Zomato, Swiggy conduct, requires investigation

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Here is how Cody Rhodes is looking forward to his RAW appearance after WrestleMania 38-ayh

    WWE: Here's how Rhodes is looking forward to his RAW appearance after WrestleMania 38

    UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Manchester City faces complicated task against Atletico Madrid, warn Luis Garcia and Jose Enrique-ayh

    Champions League: "City faces complicated task against Atletico", warn Garcia and Enrique

    football champions league 'I always overthink': Guardiola's sarcastic jibe ahead of Man City's clash with Atletico Madrid snt

    'I always overthink': Guardiola's sarcastic jibe ahead of Man City's clash with Atletico Madrid

    ipl 2022 10 mind-boggling lsg captain KL Rahul tattoos that will inspire you to get inked snt

    10 mind-boggling KL Rahul tattoos that will inspire you to get inked

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon