No honeymoon for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor; check all details of big Bollywood shaadi

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

    The latest report suggests that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting a few days between April 15 to April 20 to get married.

    The wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is one of the most anticipated in Bollywood. The couple will marry on April 22, but they will not have time for a honeymoon due to their rigorous filming schedules.
     

    If speculations are believed, both Ranbir and Alia will walk down the aisle amid their demanding filming commitments. According to IndiaToday, both families have agreed that the wedding will take place around the second week of April.

    This choice was made due to Ranbir and Aalia's upcoming job commitments and a date chosen by the family pandit. It is also said that the grand wedding will happen at RK house in Chembur, Mumbai. 
     

    Earlier, it was reported that the couple will marry in Udaipur, Rajasthan. However, it has been stated that their family wishes to retain the wedding in Mumbai. According to a source, Ranbir's filming schedule is quite hectic. Until April 13, the actor will be filming Luv Ranjan's love drama with Shraddha Kapoor. 
     

    "Ranbir has rescheduled his shoot dates to coincide with the wedding." In early April, he will begin filming for Luv Ranjan's flick. After that, he gets a 7-8-day break before jumping into Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal," stated the insider. Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 6 actresses who survived major fatal accidents

    Furthermore, the beautiful actor Ranbir will reportedly begin filming for Animal on April 22. Ranbir and Alia will get married for a few days between April 15 and April 20. Alia just completed filming for a commercial with Aamir Khan on the professional front, which was scheduled to air in mid-April. The actress has purposefully avoided any ads or film projects on her schedule. Also Read: No wedding for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor this month; Here's what we know

