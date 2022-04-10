Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Here’s where the couple plans to host their reception

A grand wedding reception will be held for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after they officially become Mr and Mrs. The reception will be held at one of Mumbai’s star-rated hotels.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly be tying the knot, next week on April 17. Amidst their wedding speculations, fresh reports regarding more updates on the couple’s wedding have started coming to the fore on a daily basis. Reports have claimed that the pre-wedding festivities for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will begin on April 13. Fans of the couple are eager to find out every detail about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding – from their wedding venue to their wedding attires, guest list, et al. And now, there are fresh updates on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. According to a report, the couple is expected to throw a grand reception in Mumbai, following their wedding.

A report in Pinkvilla claimed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be throwing a wedding reception on Pairl 17 which will be held at the luxurious Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Their grand reception will take place in the sea-facing ballroom of the iconic hotel. ALSO READ: Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra’s release date

As per media reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have too many work commitments, and therefore, they want to re-join work as soon as possible after their wedding.

Reports have further claimed that a hoard of celebrities from Bollywood will be attending Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s grand reception. Names such as Ayan Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Malhotra, Rani Mukherjee Imtiaz Ali, Gauri Shinde, Masaba Gupta and Anushka Ranjan among others will be attending the reception. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Know the Brahmastra couple’s age difference?

Apart from the guestlist for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding reception, there is also an update on Alia Bhatt’s attire. According to reports, Alia’s reception outfit has been designed by Manish Malhotra.