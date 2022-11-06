Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Baby Girl Born: 5 tips to take care of a newborn

Soon after Alia Bhatt gave birth to a baby girl, many fans, friends and family members flooded Alia’s post with congratulatory messages. With this, it can be seen that parents' happiness is tremendous. Here are 5 effective pieces of advices for newly-turned parents

On Sunday (Nov 06) afternoon, Alia Bhatt gave birth to a baby girl at Mumbai's HN Reliance hospital. The couple's thoughts as new parents were expressed on Instagram by Alia Bhatt, the couple's new mother, one hour after the delivery. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, who had already arrived at the hospital, posted the news and her thoughts on Instagram.

She took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable note with her fans. In her note, Alia said that they are bursting with love as they welcomed their munchkin. She also called her daughter 'magical'. Her note read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir" followed by a family emoji.

Nothing compares to the thrill of taking a newborn child home. The happiness that parents feel is tremendous. It seems sense to be anxious, especially for first-time parents. After all, there will always be difficulties and hurdles along the way, regardless of how well one plans and gets ready for the arrival of a kid.



These challenges may include money issues, nursing challenges, or even sleep deprivation. Additionally, typical for new parents is anxiety or despair. The first few weeks and months of a child's life are unpredictable since no two newborns are the same. However, the following helpful advice for new parents is typically successful:

Health concerns

Most infants see their paediatrician quite frequently to ensure that their growth and development are proceeding as expected. This indicates that any symptoms would be visible to a skilled doctor's sight as well. So if you want to stay healthy, plan frequent medical visits.

Feeding

Parents should anticipate feeding as a 24-hour endeavour even though babies' eating schedules might be variable. Although it's normal for moms to become weary of the same old feedings, it's crucial to remember that this is one of the finest periods to form a relationship with a newborn.

Sleeping

One of the most challenging components of caring for a baby is sleep. Most babies won't be able to sleep through the night for a few weeks or even months since newborns don't have a concept of day and night. Due to the possibility that mom and dad are chronically sleep-deprived, this can be a challenging period for everyone.

Bonding

Most babies are eager to develop relationships with their parents. It is typical for parents to get more worried occasionally. The most crucial thing to remember is that bonding is a process rather than a job that can be finished in a single day. A baby can form a link with you through touch, eye contact, and the sound of your voice, to name a few methods.

