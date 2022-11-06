Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Baby Girl Born: 5 tips to take care of a newborn

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    Soon after Alia Bhatt gave birth to a baby girl, many fans, friends and family members flooded Alia’s post with congratulatory messages.  With this, it can be seen that parents' happiness is tremendous. Here are 5 effective pieces of advices for newly-turned parents

    Getty Photos

    On Sunday (Nov 06) afternoon, Alia Bhatt gave birth to a baby girl at Mumbai's HN Reliance hospital. The couple's thoughts as new parents were expressed on Instagram by Alia Bhatt, the couple's new mother, one hour after the delivery. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, who had already arrived at the hospital, posted the news and her thoughts on Instagram.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable note with her fans. In her note, Alia said that they are bursting with love as they welcomed their munchkin. She also called her daughter 'magical'. Her note read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir" followed by a family emoji.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nothing compares to the thrill of taking a newborn child home. The happiness that parents feel is tremendous. It seems sense to be anxious, especially for first-time parents. After all, there will always be difficulties and hurdles along the way, regardless of how well one plans and gets ready for the arrival of a kid. 
     

    Getty Photos

    These challenges may include money issues, nursing challenges, or even sleep deprivation. Additionally, typical for new parents is anxiety or despair. The first few weeks and months of a child's life are unpredictable since no two newborns are the same. However, the following helpful advice for new parents is typically successful:

    Getty Photos

    Health concerns
    Most infants see their paediatrician quite frequently to ensure that their growth and development are proceeding as expected. This indicates that any symptoms would be visible to a skilled doctor's sight as well. So if you want to stay healthy, plan frequent medical visits.

    Getty Photos

    Feeding
    Parents should anticipate feeding as a 24-hour endeavour even though babies' eating schedules might be variable. Although it's normal for moms to become weary of the same old feedings, it's crucial to remember that this is one of the finest periods to form a relationship with a newborn.

    Getty Photos

    Sleeping
    One of the most challenging components of caring for a baby is sleep. Most babies won't be able to sleep through the night for a few weeks or even months since newborns don't have a concept of day and night. Due to the possibility that mom and dad are chronically sleep-deprived, this can be a challenging period for everyone.

    Getty Photos

    Bonding
    Most babies are eager to develop relationships with their parents. It is typical for parents to get more worried occasionally. The most crucial thing to remember is that bonding is a process rather than a job that can be finished in a single day. A baby can form a link with you through touch, eye contact, and the sound of your voice, to name a few methods. Also Read: Will Alia Bhatt have natural or c-section delivery? 

    Getty Photos

    Handling and Safety
    Even a baby unable to walk can squirm and roll, so be aware of their surroundings. Parents keep their infants away from hot meals and beverages. It's also important to remember that infants like exploring their environment by putting objects in their mouths. Keep ornaments and cosmetics out of their reach. Also Read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome a baby girl; fans say 'Lakshmi has arrived'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt calls her baby 'magical girl'; actress share photo on her Instagram-check out RBA

    Alia Bhatt calls her baby 'magical girl'; actress share photo on her Instagram-check out

    Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in legal trouble? Tamil filmmaker Manikam Narayanan accuses of plagiarism- report RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in legal trouble? Tamil filmmaker Manikam Narayanan accuses of plagiarism- report

    It's a girl: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor become parents RBA

    It's a girl: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor become parents

    Will Shah Rukh Khan have family reality show like 'The Kardashian'? Here's what he said RBA

    Will Shah Rukh Khan have family reality show like 'The Kardashian'? Here's what he said

    Shah Rukh Khan talks about Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan and more in AskSRK session RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan talks about Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan and more in AskSRK session

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023 Auction: Is Ben Stokes putting his name up?-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Is Ben Stokes putting his name up?

    Customs strip-searched my son at Thiruvananthapuram airport: Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab

    Customs strip-searched my son at Thiruvananthapuram airport: Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab

    As KCR's party leads in Munugode bypolls, BJP cries foul over declaration of roundwise results AJR

    As KCR's party leads in Munugode bypolls, BJP cries foul over declaration of roundwise results

    Skincare alert: 5 regimes men can follow for glowing skin sur

    Skincare alert: 5 regimes men can follow for glowing skin

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: PAK unexpectedly makes it to semis with 5-wicket BAN triumph, Twitter celebrates-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: PAK unexpectedly makes it to semis with 5-wicket BAN triumph

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon