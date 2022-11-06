Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome a baby girl; fans say 'Lakshmi has arrived'

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now legally parents! Today, November 6, the couple brought a girl into the world.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at HN Reliance Hospital this morning, and now we got the news that the actors have become parents of a baby girl. The joyful news now arrives for their fans and admirers, who are referred to as "Ranlia," who have been impatiently awaiting word of Alia's baby's arrival. The couple had their first child at Girgaon's H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital. The actress gave birth to a daughter at 12:05. The Bhatts and the Kapoors are in fact, enjoying this wonderful occasion.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's father, is as excited as the rest of us as we wait for the wonderful news. The anticipating grandfather told TOI that he was excitedly anticipating the new sun to rise, a fresh glittering dew drop of life.

    Soon after being married, Ranbir and Alia revealed they were expecting a kid. Then Alia carried on with her film Brahmastra marketing and introduced her own maternity line, Edamama. One of the fans wrote, "OMG MASHAALLAH." Another fan wrote, "Ranbir's dream came true." One of the comments also read, "So lakshmi has finally arrived ... Congratulations." Others were seen calling her 'baby Shanaya' while referring to Alia's character from Student of the Year.

    Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's mother, was seen arriving at the Mumbai hospital where the actress is being treated. Last month, the Kapoor and Bhatt families organised an intimate baby shower for Alia Bhatt at their Mumbai residence Vastu. The actress later shared some lovely pics from the celebrations and simply wrote, "just...love," followed by yellow heart emoticons. Also Read: Alia Bhatt to become mother soon: Mahesh Bhatt is excited 

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most beloved couples in the Indian film industry. The year 2022 has proven to be fantastic for the couple both personally and professionally. While their most recent movie, Brahmastra, fared well at the box office, the couple, who were much in love, wed on April 14 in a secret ceremony at their Bandra, Mumbai, home, Vastu. Before getting married, the pair had a five-year relationship. When Alia unexpectedly revealed her pregnancy in June on her social media account with a photo of Ranbir, everyone was taken aback.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Alia Bhatt said she was expecting a child within three months of being married. She received a lot of backlash for this. Even more generously, the Brahmastra actor told the trolls not to be concerned about her safety. Also Read: Will Alia Bhatt have natural or c-section delivery?

