    Will Alia Bhatt have natural or c-section delivery? Know how actress prepared herself of the big day

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    Here are some steps Alia Bhatt is doing to ensure a healthy delivery, and all expectant mothers may learn from Mrs Ranbir Kapoor.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia Bhatt and her husband, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, are ready for the birth of their first child. According to reports, Alia is currently at HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaon to give birth to their first child. The actress is prepared both physically and psychologically to give birth to her child shortly.

    The Kapoor family is said to have made all the necessary arrangements for delivery at the HN Reliance Foundation hospital.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to a reliable source close to the actress, "Since Alia is in her third trimester, she is taking the best possible care of herself. But instead, she is exercising in all kinds while still getting some rest, as directed by her medical team. Alia usually does yoga in the morning and other techniques that would facilitate childbirth."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The insider adds that since Alia plans to give birth naturally, there is a lot of discussion about how caesarean deliveries aren't ideal in the long term. Alia, though, is keen to deliver the child naturally.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Mother-in-law should do this. Neetu Kapoor keeps her daughter-in-law a secret. To have a safe and natural birth for Alia Bhatt
     

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    The source adds," Neetu Kapoor is pampering her daughter-in-law with all the cravings she is having for her baby. And there is some special laddu made by for Alia that is equally healthy and nutritious. While Neetu Kapoor, who has good experience related to babies is giving all the advice and guidance to Alia for healthy delivery", concludes the source. Also Read: Priyank Chopra goes sexy in orange dress with plunging neckline

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Ranbir and Alia got married in April this year and soon after their marriage they announced their pregnancy, and the entire family is eagerly waiting for the arrival of little Kapoor and Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor is the excitement of all. Also Read: Will Yash aka 'Rocky Bhai', join politics? Here's what KGF star said

