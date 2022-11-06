Will Alia Bhatt have natural or c-section delivery? Know how actress prepared herself of the big day

Here are some steps Alia Bhatt is doing to ensure a healthy delivery, and all expectant mothers may learn from Mrs Ranbir Kapoor.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Alia Bhatt and her husband, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, are ready for the birth of their first child. According to reports, Alia is currently at HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaon to give birth to their first child. The actress is prepared both physically and psychologically to give birth to her child shortly.

The Kapoor family is said to have made all the necessary arrangements for delivery at the HN Reliance Foundation hospital.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to a reliable source close to the actress, "Since Alia is in her third trimester, she is taking the best possible care of herself. But instead, she is exercising in all kinds while still getting some rest, as directed by her medical team. Alia usually does yoga in the morning and other techniques that would facilitate childbirth."



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The insider adds that since Alia plans to give birth naturally, there is a lot of discussion about how caesarean deliveries aren't ideal in the long term. Alia, though, is keen to deliver the child naturally.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Mother-in-law should do this. Neetu Kapoor keeps her daughter-in-law a secret. To have a safe and natural birth for Alia Bhatt



Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The source adds," Neetu Kapoor is pampering her daughter-in-law with all the cravings she is having for her baby. And there is some special laddu made by for Alia that is equally healthy and nutritious. While Neetu Kapoor, who has good experience related to babies is giving all the advice and guidance to Alia for healthy delivery", concludes the source. Also Read: Priyank Chopra goes sexy in orange dress with plunging neckline

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram