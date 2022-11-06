Will Alia Bhatt have natural or c-section delivery? Know how actress prepared herself of the big day
Here are some steps Alia Bhatt is doing to ensure a healthy delivery, and all expectant mothers may learn from Mrs Ranbir Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt and her husband, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, are ready for the birth of their first child. According to reports, Alia is currently at HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaon to give birth to their first child. The actress is prepared both physically and psychologically to give birth to her child shortly.
The Kapoor family is said to have made all the necessary arrangements for delivery at the HN Reliance Foundation hospital.
According to a reliable source close to the actress, "Since Alia is in her third trimester, she is taking the best possible care of herself. But instead, she is exercising in all kinds while still getting some rest, as directed by her medical team. Alia usually does yoga in the morning and other techniques that would facilitate childbirth."
The insider adds that since Alia plans to give birth naturally, there is a lot of discussion about how caesarean deliveries aren't ideal in the long term. Alia, though, is keen to deliver the child naturally.
The source adds," Neetu Kapoor is pampering her daughter-in-law with all the cravings she is having for her baby. And there is some special laddu made by for Alia that is equally healthy and nutritious. While Neetu Kapoor, who has good experience related to babies is giving all the advice and guidance to Alia for healthy delivery", concludes the source.
Ranbir and Alia got married in April this year and soon after their marriage they announced their pregnancy, and the entire family is eagerly waiting for the arrival of little Kapoor and Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor is the excitement of all.