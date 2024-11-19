Pushpa vs Pushpa 2: Know 4 key differences including stars, increased budget, story

Pushpa vs Pushpa 2: Following the massive success of 'Pushpa: The Rise,' expectations for 'Pushpa 2' have soared. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, 'Pushpa 2' promises a captivating storyline and intense action sequences

Pushpa 2 Movie

Pushpa vs Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is creating a buzz. The sequel has high expectations. The trailer release created a sensation

Pushpa 2: Cast and Characters

Pushpa vs Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's portrayal of Pushpa Raj earned critical acclaim. The sequel delves deeper into character backgrounds. New faces join the supporting cast, including Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj

Pushpa 2 Music and Background Score

Pushpa vs Pushpa 2: Devi Sri Prasad's music was key to the first film's success. He returns for the sequel with new tracks. Sreeleela features in an item number. Samantha did the item number for the 1st installment

Pushpa 2: Budget and Business

Pushpa vs Pushpa 2: Pushpa: The Rise, made on a budget of ₹250 crore, was a box office hit. Pushpa 2's budget is reportedly double, around ₹500 crore, with extensive sets and VFX

Pushpa 2: Story and Setting

Pushpa vs Pushpa 2: The sequel focuses on Pushpa Raj's rise in power. The story explores the power dynamics of his world. Pushpa 2 releases on December 5th

