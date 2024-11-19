Business

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Should you invest? Know price and other details

NTPC Green Energy IPO Opens

The NTPC Green Energy IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. You can apply for this IPO until November 22, 2024

NTPC Green Energy IPO Price Band

The price band for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is set at ₹102-108. You can apply for this IPO in lots of 138 shares and multiples thereof

NTPC Green Energy IPO Share Issue

366,666,666 shares have been issued to anchor investors. Of these, 145.3 million shares have been issued to 16 domestic mutual funds

Should You Subscribe to NTPC Green Energy?

SBI Securities recommends subscribing to IPO. The brokerage stated that valuation at the upper price band of ₹108 is 53.4 times the FY24 Enterprise Value-EBITDA post-issue capital

NTPC Green Energy Growth Potential

SBI Securities stated that the company could grow rapidly in the medium term. Revenue, EBITDA, and profit are expected to increase from FY24-27

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Long-Term Prospects

Reliance Industries recommends subscribing to this IPO for the long term, citing NTPC's financial strength as a key benefit

NTPC Green Energy Growth Outlook

Reliance Industries notes NTPC Green Energy's management expertise and focus on green hydrogen, green chemicals, and storage for growth

Investment Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

