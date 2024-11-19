NTPC Green Energy IPO: Should you invest? Know price and other details

Business
The NTPC Green Energy IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. You can apply for this IPO until November 22, 2024
The price band for the NTPC Green Energy IPO is set at ₹102-108. You can apply for this IPO in lots of 138 shares and multiples thereof
366,666,666 shares have been issued to anchor investors. Of these, 145.3 million shares have been issued to 16 domestic mutual funds
SBI Securities recommends subscribing to IPO. The brokerage stated that valuation at the upper price band of ₹108 is 53.4 times the FY24 Enterprise Value-EBITDA post-issue capital
SBI Securities stated that the company could grow rapidly in the medium term. Revenue, EBITDA, and profit are expected to increase from FY24-27
Reliance Industries recommends subscribing to this IPO for the long term, citing NTPC's financial strength as a key benefit
Reliance Industries notes NTPC Green Energy's management expertise and focus on green hydrogen, green chemicals, and storage for growth
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing