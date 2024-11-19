Winter Escape: Discover these 6 HIDDEN gems of Tamil Nadu for a serene holiday

Discover Tamil Nadu's less-traveled destinations in November-December. Serene locations like Kolli Hills, Chettinad palaces, Pichavaram Mangrove Forest, Tharangambadi, and Yercaud offer a perfect family getaway

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 11:26 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Tourism in India peaks in November and December. For a less crowded family trip, consider Tamil Nadu. It offers hidden gems sure to captivate you

article_image2

Kolli Hills: A peaceful hill station in the Eastern Ghats with winding roads, fog, and a cool climate. Explore Arappaleeswarar Temple and Aagaya Gangai Waterfalls. 2) Chettinad: Known for its stunning palaces, intricate woodwork, and unique tiles. A must-visit for history buffs and food lovers

article_image3

Tharangambadi: A charming coastal town with historical significance. Explore Dansborg Fort, its museum, and the 17th-century Zion Church. 4) Pichavaram Mangrove Forest: A unique natural area accessible by boat. Explore the canals and spot exotic birds

article_image4

Yercaud: A serene hill station in the Shevaroy Hills known for coffee plantations, lakes, and scenic views. A perfect escape from the hustle. 6) Pulicat Lake: Located on the border of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. A great spot to see migratory birds in winter

