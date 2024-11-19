Bigg Boss 18: Who is Yamini Malhotra? Dentist-turned-actress set to enter as wildcard contender

Yamini Malhotra, a dentist-turned-actress, is set to enter Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant. Known for her acting and strong social media presence, she’s ready to make an impact.

Yamini Malhotra, a dentist-turned-actress, is dramatically returning to television as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 18. Known for her role as Shivani Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yamini left the show, which was later taken over by Tanvi Thakkar.

Before stepping into acting, Yamini worked as a model and appeared in several commercials for prominent brands like LG Mobile, Goodknight, and Haier. She has also featured in numerous Punjabi music videos, showcasing her versatility and charm. Her commercial work added to her growing popularity.

With over 1 million followers on Instagram, Yamini maintains a strong social media presence. She also runs her YouTube channel, Yamini Malhotra's World, which has 76.3K subscribers. Through her digital platforms, she connects with fans and shares insights into her personal and professional life.

Yamini's prosperous careers in acting, dentistry, and social media influence have contributed to her projected net worth of Rs 4 crore. Yamini, a wildcard competitor on Bigg Boss 18, is poised to leave her imprint and disrupt the dynamics of the house with her self-assured demeanor.