Bigg Boss 18: Who is Yamini Malhotra? Dentist-turned-actress set to enter as wildcard contender

Yamini Malhotra, a dentist-turned-actress, is set to enter Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant. Known for her acting and strong social media presence, she’s ready to make an impact.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 11:25 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

Yamini Malhotra, a dentist-turned-actress, is dramatically returning to television as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 18. Known for her role as Shivani Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yamini left the show, which was later taken over by Tanvi Thakkar.

article_image2

Before stepping into acting, Yamini worked as a model and appeared in several commercials for prominent brands like LG Mobile, Goodknight, and Haier. She has also featured in numerous Punjabi music videos, showcasing her versatility and charm. Her commercial work added to her growing popularity.
 

article_image3

With over 1 million followers on Instagram, Yamini maintains a strong social media presence. She also runs her YouTube channel, Yamini Malhotra's World, which has 76.3K subscribers. Through her digital platforms, she connects with fans and shares insights into her personal and professional life.

Yamini's prosperous careers in acting, dentistry, and social media influence have contributed to her projected net worth of Rs 4 crore. Yamini, a wildcard competitor on Bigg Boss 18, is poised to leave her imprint and disrupt the dynamics of the house with her self-assured demeanor.

article_image4

Yamini's prosperous careers in acting, dentistry, and social media influence have contributed to her projected net worth of Rs 4 crore. Yamini, a wildcard competitor on Bigg Boss 18, is poised to leave her imprint and disrupt the dynamics of the house with her self-assured demeanor.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

I never felt...', Madhuri Dixit OPENS up on leaving Bollywood at her career peak ATG

'I never felt...', Madhuri Dixit OPENS up on leaving Bollywood at her career peak

Fahadh Faasil to play key role in Mammootty-Mohanlal movie? Rumours stir up excitement for Malayalam biggie dmn

Fahadh Faasil to play key role in Mammootty-Mohanlal movie? Rumours stir up excitement for Malayalam biggie

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense' AJR

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense'

Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos NTI

Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun DROPS pictures from grand trailer launch in Patna [PHOTOS] ATG

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun DROPS pictures from grand trailer launch in Patna [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

Winter Escape: Discover these 6 HIDDEN gems of Tamil Nadu for a serene holiday ATG

Winter Escape: Discover these 6 HIDDEN gems of Tamil Nadu for a serene holiday

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Should you invest? Know price and other details ATG

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Should you invest? Know price and other details

Earn Rs 9250 monthly with this Post Office savings scheme vkp

Earn Rs 9250 monthly with this Post Office savings scheme

Noida schools shut physical classes after AQI hits hazardous levels; GRAP-4 enforced AJR

Noida schools shut physical classes after AQI hits hazardous levels; GRAP-4 enforced

Is Nimrat Kaur pregnant? Know the TRUTH amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news RBA

Is Nimrat Kaur pregnant? Know the TRUTH amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon