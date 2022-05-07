Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra visits dentist in LA; here's what happened next

    First Published May 7, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a photo of herself visiting the dentist on Instagram, asking fans to guess what she was thinking.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always updating her fans and followers about her life. Fans get to see what Priyanka is up to, whether it's images from her vehicle or selfies from work travels. Now, the actress has posted a photo from her dental appointment.
     

    Priyanka Chopra was photographed wearing a protective mask over her nose and eyes while receiving dental treatment in Los Angeles, according to her Instagram story. She invited her admirers to guess what was on her mind and what she was thinking when her eyes were wrinkled. 
     

    We believe she will emerge in a better condition than when she in, although it is clear that she does not enjoy dental operations. In truth, she had gone to the dentist and written a letter in 2018., “Aaarrggghhh! I hate dental work!"

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had their first child through surrogacy earlier this year. According to reports, they have had a baby girl, whom they have named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in honour of both of their moms. The couple recently gave the Mer Gala a miss.

    In one of her recent interviews, Priyanka, who will be 40 in July, described 2022 as a life-changing year. "This has been a truly life-changing year for me," she said. It's the start of the next decade of my life. I'm not sure what we'll do yet because my husband and I organise each other's birthdays, but I know the mood I want to be in." Also Read: Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu get married again? About her Bollywood debut? 

    According to reports, the actress will travel to India in September to shoot for her next Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa also features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Citadel and It's All Coming Back to Me, both on Amazon Prime, are also in her kitty. Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's romantic picture in the pool goes viral; take a look

