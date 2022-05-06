Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu get married again? About her Bollywood debut? Astro prediction (Exclusive)

    First Published May 6, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the astrologer Kalpesh Shah said that she would continue to grow in the filmdom, and her stature as an actor can only be envisioned to boost with time. (By Richa Barua)

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the success of her latest release Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and is now looking forward to releasing the upcoming magnum opus Shakuntalam. Yesterday, May 05, Samantha released her another upcoming multilingual film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish. 
     

    Samantha, who is born on April 28 1987, in Chennai, has a fantastic film career ahead, according to her Astro prediction. After the charm and much-awaited success, Samantha is the talk of the town. Let us know her future.

    Samantha has received great appreciation for the item song Oo Antava, which is unbelievable. It shows her dedication to her work even after the split with Naga. Her perseverance and focus have pushed her into the diva that she is.

    After tying the knot in 2017, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya surprised everyone with their sudden split statement on October 02 2021. The couple was astonished before their 4th wedding anniversary while leaving their fans heartbroken. 

    It’s been quite sometime now since the estranged couple, Sam and Naga conveyed sad news to their fans, and both seem to have moved on in their lives.
     

    According to the most media news, as Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga have pushed forward on in their life, Naga has even chosen to get remarried. The experts have shared that Samantha consistently works hard in the industry and probably even tries to keep a foot in Bollywood. 
     

    For Samantha, the astrologer said she would continue to grow in the filmdom, and her stature as an actor can only be envisioned to boost with time.

    In Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Surya Kundali, the 9th house lord Jupiter is conjunct with her Rahu & Venus in the 12th house. Hence, this factor indicates delays in finalizing the suitable match for re-marriage. When we spoke to Kalpesh Shah, Founder and CEO, MyPandit, he predicted a second marriage for Samantha. Also Read: (Pictures) Esha Gupta poses BRALESS for her latest Instagram post

    Moreover, as the 9th house lord is conjunct with Rahu, her life partner might belong to a distant place from her birthplace. But, on the other hand, as the 9th house lord is conjunct with Venus, her life partner might belong to the entertainment industry, informs Kalpesh Shah, Founder and CEO, MyPandit. Once brilliantly indicated that some get blessed in love straight away, while some take a second attempt at it and someday find satisfaction. Also Read: Urfi Javed compares herself with Samantha Ruth Prabhu; here's what she said

