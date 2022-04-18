Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra shares sun-kissed Easter celebration pics with Nick Jonas

    First Published Apr 18, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra shares a set of pictures from her first Easter celebrations with her husband Nick Jonas after the birth of their daughter.

    Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram handle was nothing less than a treat for her fans and followers as the global star gave glimpses of her Easter celebrations with her hubby Nick Jonas. This is for the first time that the couple is celebrating Easter post the birth of their baby daughter. The couple’s happiness upon the arrival of their baby is visible in the slew of pictures that she posted on her Instagram handle.

    The sun-kissed photographs and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas show them basking in the sun as they posed in front of a huge easter bunny ears with the backdrop of bright and colourful flowers.

    These photographs also give into the little celebration Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have that included some wine, delish food and bunny-eared cupcakes. Sharing the photographs on her social media she wrote: “Happy Easter from us.
    🐣❤️🥰.”

    Priyanka Chopra looked classy and chic in a yellow co-ord set. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings, funky sunglasses, and heels to complete her Easter look. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, chose to wear a printed shirt in hues of yellow, pink and orange, making him look dapper as usual.

    One of the same photographs was also posted by Nick Jonas on his Instagram profile, wishing a Happy Easter to all his friends, family, fans and followers. Actor Jonathan Tucker took to the comments section and called Nick his “bunny rabbit”. “YOU ARE MY BUNNY RABBIT MR NICK,” wrote the Charlie’s Angels actor. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in The Matrix Resurrection, will be next to be seen in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. Farhan Akhtar’s film will also star actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Other than this, she will also be seen in ‘Citadel’, ‘Ending Things’ and ‘Text For You’.

