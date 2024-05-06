Mayank Anurag Agarwal: Top 10 knocks by the forgotten Indian star

CRICKET
Mayank Agarwal's double century in Indore showcased his ability to dominate bowling attacks, laying the foundation for India's massive victory.
In only his fifth Test match, Agarwal scored a brilliant double century against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, playing a crucial role in India's win.
Agarwal's century in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne helped India secure a crucial victory and level the series.
Agarwal's aggressive innings in Christchurch stood out despite India's defeat, showcasing his ability to counterattack in challenging conditions.
Agarwal's century in Chennai played a pivotal role in India's comeback victory against England in the second Test.
Agarwal's double century in a Ranji Trophy match highlighted his domestic prowess and set the stage for his international success.
Mayank Agarwal's impressive innings in a tour match against South Africa A bolstered his credentials for international cricket.
Mayank's century for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL showcased his ability to excel in the shortest format of the game.