Mayank Anurag Agarwal: Top 10 knocks by the forgotten Indian star

243 vs Bangladesh (November 2019)

Mayank Agarwal's double century in Indore showcased his ability to dominate bowling attacks, laying the foundation for India's massive victory.

215 vs South Africa (October 2019)

In only his fifth Test match, Agarwal scored a brilliant double century against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, playing a crucial role in India's win.

108 vs Australia (December 2020)

Agarwal's century in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne helped India secure a crucial victory and level the series.

81 vs New Zealand (February 2020)

Agarwal's aggressive innings in Christchurch stood out despite India's defeat, showcasing his ability to counterattack in challenging conditions.

134 vs England (February 2021)

Agarwal's century in Chennai played a pivotal role in India's comeback victory against England in the second Test.

243 vs Maharashtra (December 2017)

Agarwal's double century in a Ranji Trophy match highlighted his domestic prowess and set the stage for his international success.

176 vs South Africa A (August 2018)

Mayank Agarwal's impressive innings in a tour match against South Africa A bolstered his credentials for international cricket.

108 vs Punjab Kings (April 2019)

Mayank's century for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL showcased his ability to excel in the shortest format of the game.

