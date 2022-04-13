Priyanka Chopra on Beast star Thalapathy Vijay: Actress reveals about superstar and his real nature

In an interview, Priyanka Chopra said that Thalapathy Vijay was one of the first few influencers in her life. They did a film titled Thamizhan in Kollywood.

Thalapathy Vijay is a major and popular figure in the film business who has worked with several ladies from other linguistic industries. Back in the 2000s, he co-starred with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the Tamil film Thamizhan, which became a smash blockbuster.



A few months ago, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka Chopra recalled her first co-star Vijay and what she learnt from him during shooting.



In her most recent interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka talked about how she got into acting and her first co-star Thalapathy Vijay. She stated, "My first few films were Tamizhan, a Tamil film, and Andaaz and The Hero, both Hindi films. They were billed as major motion pictures. And I remember arriving onto the sets with no knowledge of what I was doing and believing that acting was all about the clothing you wore and the cosmetics you got done. Then I stepped onto a set and had to figure out how to take these words on paper and turn them into a person, which was horrifying."



The actress mentioned one thing she learned from Vijay that she still practises today. "I recall Tamizhan, which was quite challenging for me since I did not speak Tamil." I was memorising it, studying it phonetically, comprehending the message behind it, and then saying my lines. However, I enjoyed seeing my co-star Vijay because he was one of the first few inspirations in my life. On set, he was quite humble. He never leaves the set once he gets there. That is something I continue to do. I very rarely go back to my trailer in between pictures, unless I have a very long time to wait. I'm generally found on set. I'd like to know why we're doing this. I'd like to understand why we're taking different shots. I like to speak to the crew. I like to be in the mix," the actress said.