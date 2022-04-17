Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watches to platinum bracelet, here’s what Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt got from Deepika, Katrina and more

    First Published Apr 17, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are being showered with expensive wedding gifts from their exes and friends. Take a look at what all they have received.

    Image: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone/Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have become the latest members of the Bollywood married couples’ group. Their minimalistic wedding has become the talk of the town with people going aww over their adorable wedding pictures that have taken the internet by the story. With them becoming Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, officially, they are being showered with gifts and blessings from their friends from the industry as well as their exes including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra.

    Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

    Deepika Padukone: Back in the days, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were an item. However, after dating for a while, they split. Years later, Deepika married her beau, Ranveer Singh. While Deepika and Ranbir’s spouses – Alia and Ranveer are good friends, the exes have also overcome their past and are reported to be friends now. Deepika, who endorses the luxury watch brand Chopard, gifted the newly wedded couple a pair of watch that is reportedly priced at Rs 15 lakhs.

    Image: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif: After Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor fell in love with Katrina Kaif. The couple was in love for a few years but eventually split. Katrina is now happily married to Vicky Kaushal after their grand Ranthambore wedding that took place in December last year. Katrina, who is good friends with Alia Bhatt, gifted the bride an expensive platinum bracelet, reportedly. The bracelet is said to be priced at Rs 14.5 lakh.

    Image: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

    Sidharth Malhotra: Alia Bhatt was reportedly in love with her Student of the Year co-star, actor Sidharth Malhotra. As per reports, Sidharth, who is now rumoured to be dating actress Kiara Advani, gifted Alia with an expensive handbag from Versace that costs nearly Rs 3 lakh.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra: Global star Priyanka Chopra was also once reported to be dating her Anjana Anjani co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The 'Matrix Resurrection' actress has gifted a diamond necklace worth Rs 9 lakh to Alia Bhatt, reportedly.

    Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

    Varun Dhawan: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan debuted together in the Hindi film industry with ‘Student of the Year’. The two actors who have done a couple of more films together are said to be very good friends. At Alia and Ranbir’s wedding, Varun reportedly sent over a pair of Gucci heels that costs roughly around Rs 4 lakh.

