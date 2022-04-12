Priyanka Chopra's Kerala connection, actress link with Kumarakom, Kottayam district (Read details)

Priyanka Chopra recalls being raised by her 'nana' while her parents were busy developing their businesses in a throwback post. Priyanka's nani (maternal grandmother) Mary John was from the Kumarakom, Kottayam district in Kerala.



In a nostalgic mood, Priyanka Chopra shared a treasured childhood photograph. She is shown with her nani, her mother Madhu Chopra, and her cousin Priyam Mathur. The photo was taken during her grandmother's birthday party, and it is all about the "strong maternal figures" in Priyanka's life.

Along with the photos, Priyanka wrote, “All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing.”

Priyanka said that her nani was an important part of my childhood and consider herself really fortunate to have had so many strong maternal figures in her life. "I am eternally thankful to each and every one of you. Nani, I will always miss you. Priyam Mathur is also looking gorgeous," PC wrote.



Mary John, Priyanka Chopra's maternal grandmother, is from the Kumarakom, Kottayam district in Kerala. She was actually a Jacobite Syrian Christian. Priyanka Chopra's grandmother changed her name to Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri after marrying Dr. MK Akhouri, a leader in Bihar at the time.

In 2016, PC's grandmother passed away, during that time the actress visited Kottayam, since it was her request that her corpse be buried in her hometown. The actress said in a statement, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri, our beloved mother and grandmother, freedom fighter, social activist, MLA, amongst other things. She was an amazing woman who lived a full life, filled with purpose and love." She also added, "She left us in her sleep, surrounded by her family and loved ones." Also Read: Netizens wondering is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Check out her latest pictures