Netizens wondering is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Check out her latest pictures

Katrina Kaif's most recent airport appearance has sparked pregnancy rumours. Last December, the actress married Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

Last year's Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding was one of the most talked-about occasions. Vickat followers have been keeping a close check on their favourite duo ever since. Her fans are currently speculating if she is pregnant.

Recently, the Tiger 3 actress was spotted at the airport, and her looks prompted fans and netizens to speculate that she was pregnant. Katrina opted to wear a loose and comfy Indian dress, which fueled speculation about her pregnancy.



Katrina Kaif is one of the most secretive people in Bollywood, as evidenced by her wedding. There were many rumours that the actress would hold a grand celebration.

However, she wanted to have a low-key wedding with her closest friends and family, and she did not arrange a spectacular wedding reception party.



Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in Rajasthan Sawai Madhapur in December 2021, and their wedding was a magnificent event. Only Bollywood celebrities such as Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia attended the wedding.



Katrina recently discussed how she has impressed her spouse with her cooking skills by preparing a Sunday brunch for him. We adore how our Bollywood couple can be so predictable at times. What do you think? Vicky and Katrina are a stunning couple!