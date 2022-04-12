Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Britney Spears is pregnant: Pop singer expecting first child with fiance Sam Asghari

    Britney Spears has two adolescent kids, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Now, Britney Spears announced her fans on social media, that she is pregnant again

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 7:43 AM IST

    Britney Spears is expecting her first child! On April 11, the pop singer, 40, announced her pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari through Instagram. She said that she began to gain weight while on a recent trip to Maui with the 28-year-old fitness trainer. "So I got a pregnancy test... and uhhhhh well... I am having a baby," Britney wrote.

    However, Britney, who has two sons from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, has stated that she "won't be going out as much" in order to avoid being spotted by the paparazzi. The Stronger singer commented on her past experience as a pregnant star in the spotlight, saying, "It's difficult since I suffered from perinatal depression when pregnant... It is, without a doubt, abhorrent."

    Also Read: Britney Spears turns 40: Here are 7 rare facts about 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' singer

    Meanwhile, Britney concluded her announcement by claiming she will now "practise yoga every day" instead of going out, adding, "Spreading tonnes of pleasure and love!!!" Britney was formally released from conservatorship five months ago, thus the new bun in the oven comes at an appropriate moment. In an impassioned address during a conservatorship hearing on June 23, 2021, Britney claimed that she was forced to obtain an IUD to prevent her from becoming pregnant while still under conservatorship.

    Also Read: Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle to now make it a tell-memoir?

    Britney, interestingly, mentioned her wish to have a kid with Sam several times before it became a reality! In a November Instagram post, the Piece of Me singer seemed to imply that she was planning to have a baby girl, telling fans that she was "thinking about having another kid."

    In 2016, she met Asghari while co-starring in a music video for her track "Slumber Party." Spears confirmed their engagement on social media in September 2021, but has yet to reveal a wedding date.

    Also Read: Jamie Spears used to spy on Britney Spears using secret listening device, reveals ex-FBI agent

    When asked about the couple's Christmas plans by the entertainment tabloid TMZ in December, Asghari was candid: "Baby making."

