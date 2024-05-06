Lifestyle

Gold coins to Jewelry-7 items to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

Here are seven gold products you could consider purchasing during Akshaya Tritiya.

Image credits: Pexels

Gold Bars

Like gold coins, gold bars are physical investments. They vary in size and purity. Buying gold bars helps diversify your investment portfolio.

Image credits: Getty

Gold Jewelry

Gold jewellery may be the most traditional Akshaya Tritiya purchase. Consider buying earrings, necklaces, bangles, and rings. Choose designs that appeal to you and fit your taste.

Image credits: Getty

Gold Coins

Investing in gold coins is another Akshaya Tritiya favourite. Different gold coins have different values and styles. They might be investment or special occasion gifts.

Image credits: Getty

Gold ETFs

If you don't want to buy gold, invest in gold ETFs. Gold ETFs follow gold prices and can be traded on stock markets. They make gold trading easy without storage.

Image credits: Getty

Gold Sovereigns

Historic gold coins were money. Their gold content and historical importance make them valuable today. Owning gold sovereigns lets you invest in gold and own history.

Image credits: Getty

Gold ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds)

Akshaya Tritiya may be a suitable entry point for experienced gold futures traders. Gold futures allow investors to speculate on gold prices without owning it. 

Image credits: Getty

Gold Bullion

Gold bullion bars and coins can be used as investment gold. Based on their gold content and purity, bullion goods sell for more than the gold spot price.

Image credits: Getty
