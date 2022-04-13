Beast leaked online: Vijay's fans are angry as movie is on Tamilblasters, Tamilrockers and more

Vijay's Beast falls prey to pirate sites. Beast is written and directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures.



Vijay's Beast is a Pan-Indian film that was released globally today, April 13. The film stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the major roles. The Beast film is written and directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures.



Besides Vijay and Pooja, the film also features actors like Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, and Shaji Chen.



Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is one of the most anticipated films and is continually breaking records as the movie will have a massive global debut on a massive number of screens. Beast will be distributed on 600 to 700 screens in the northern area, distributing in the Hindi belt handled by UFO Moviez. According to current projections, Beast will be distributed in around 6500 theatres worldwide.



According to reports, Beast movie has been leaked online and is trending on social media. Vijay's fans are upset and urging to stop piracy. According to certain reports, no scenes from the Beast film have been released, and the production team was extremely cautious. Some individuals are circulating rumours, which should not be believed. Also Read: Beast: 5 reasons why you should watch Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde’s film

Image: Still from the trailer

However, many social media users suggest that the movie is leaked and circulated on infamous piracy-based websites and platforms such as Tamilblasters, TamilRockers, Vidmate, and MovieFlix. Also Read: KGF Chapter2: Tracking actor Yash's journey from a bus driver’s son to national star

Image: Still from the trailer