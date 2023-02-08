Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with Malti Marie enjoying snow vacay in Aspen-see pictures

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter Malti Marie are having the perfect family vacation in Aspen, as seen by their newest social media posts.

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter Malti Marie are having the perfect family vacation in Aspen, as seen by their newest social media posts.
     

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are two of the most popular celebrity couples in the world. The cross-continental actress and the American pop sensation are highly active on Instagram and do not hesitate to share glimpses of their life together from time to time.

    Nick and Priyanka have been posting images of their excursions with their daughter Malti Marie on social media since her birth in January 2022, but without disclosing Malti's face.

    Speaking of which, Nick Jonas came to Instagram a few hours ago and uploaded a slide presentation of photos from their vacation in Aspen, Colorado. 

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Malti Marie take a vacation.
    Nick Jonas gave his fans and followers a sneak peak at their vacation. The first image shows a rear shot of Nick, Priyanka, and Malti in the snow. Priyanka is carrying Malti in her arms as the duo walks together. Priyanka may be seen in the photographs below playing with snow and posing on a snow bike.

    In another photo, she is sleeping on top of her husband Nick, staring into each other's eyes. Nick also shared a few photos with their pals who were with them on the trip.

    Nick captioned the photographs,  “Aspen photo dump,” while he added the picture credits and gave a shoutout to a winter clothing brand.

    The Jonas Brothers were recently honoured with a star on Los Angeles' Hollywood Walk of Fame. This renowned prize was bestowed to them about two decades after they began their musical career. During this joyous event, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas were greeted and cheered on by a sea of fans. This is when they decided to shock their fans by revealing the title of their upcoming album, The Album.

    Malti Marie, who attended her first public event with her mother, Priyanka, was first seen by the world on this occasion. Netizens couldn't stop raving over Malti and remarked on her resemblance to Nick. Also Read: Let's decode Kiara Advani’s bridal makeup and attire; all brides-to-be must read this

