    Let's decode Kiara Advani's bridal makeup and attire; all brides-to-be must read this

    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 8:42 AM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married on Tuesday (February 7), and are now married for life. They exchanged vows in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Kiara's natural dewy bridal makeup raises the bar for all brides-to-be.

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married today, February 7, and are now married for life. The couple had arrived in Jaisalmer on February 5th, and their pre-wedding celebrations had already begun. They married in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in front of their families and close friends. 
     

    Fans have been waiting for the images since Suryagarh Palace employees revealed that the lovebirds are officially married, and now that they are out, we bet no one can stop staring at how stunning the pair looked. 
     

    Because the actress looked heavenly in her wedding gown, we decided to decode her bridal makeup for people who want to emulate her modest look.
     

    Kiara Advani’s bridal makeup
    Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share photos from her wedding day. She was an absolutely lovely bride. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, resembled an Indian royal. Kiara wore a baby pink lehenga, while Sid looked dashing in an off-white sherwani with gold embroidery.

    In terms of bridal makeup, the actress did not overdo it. She went for a highly modern style and defied the stereotype of a conventional bride wearing heavy and flashy makeup. Kiara is an example of a bride who doesn't require cosmetics to look beautiful.

    For her eyes and lips, the actress opted for a monochrome look. Matte skin with a bronzer and highlighter tint, bare eyeshadow, and bare lips finished with mascara made her seem heavenly, and we guarantee it would be tough to keep your gaze away from her, just like her husband Sidharth Malhotra.
     

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Delhi reception
    According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding celebrations will continue after a magnificent wedding in Jaisalmer. According to reports, the couple will throw two celebrations, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. According to rumours, the newlyweds will fly directly from Jaisalmer to Delhi on a private aircraft and will stay at Sidharth's Delhi house. On February 9, the couple will have a reception in Delhi. Sid-Kiara will return to Mumbai on February 10. According to previous rumours, the Shershaah couple will have a media event in Mumbai on February 12th.

