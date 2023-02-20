Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas look stunning in black; check out photos from Jonas Brothers' concert in Las Vegas

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    One of the cutest couples is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Priyanka looked stunning in new photos with Nick Jonas. The actress went to see the Jonas Brothers perform in Las Vegas.

     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of the cutest couples is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. These two have always been each other's greatest supporters and frequently steal the show with their social media PDA. Priyanka and Nick, for example, never hesitate to demonstrate their affection for one another on social media.

    So, the American musician performed in Vegas yesterday (Feb 19), and it goes without saying that his wife was his biggest fan and cheerleader for the concert. We posted photos of them earlier today, and now a video of the actress dancing in the audience is going viral.

    Priyanka Chopra is wearing a black bodycon dress in the photo. She has curled and left her hair open. The actress stands out with her strong makeup and crimson lips. PeeCee finished off her ensemble with a thick black fur jacket and heels.

    Nick Jonas, on the other hand, sported an all-black ensemble. He was dressed in a black shirt and black leather trousers. They were both blazing hot as they posed for the shot. Nick first tweeted a couple of photographs in this outfit and said, 'Vegas with you' with a heart emoji and then Priyanka shared it on her Instagram story and added, 'You are the wings I need to soar'.

    The pair posed for a few photos, including Nick clutching Priyanka tightly. He also uploaded a photo of himself playing the piano, as well as a couple photos taken during the concert. Sharing the pictures, Nick captioned the post, “Vegas with you ❤️."

    Before the event, Priyanka posted footage on her Instagram Stories of Nick performing on piano. Priyanka captioned a two-part video of Nick performing a melody on the instrument, "Pre show magic." Also Read: Pathaan Week-February 20 to 23: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets priced at Rs 110

    On the job front, Priyanka will be featured in the Hollywood film Love Again, which co-stars Outlander star Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion, and the teaser just revealed a cameo by Nick Jonas. The film will be released on May 12, 2023. Priyanka is also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and Bollywood comeback flick Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Also Read: BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners: Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler win big-check out the FULL LIST

