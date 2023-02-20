Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners: Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler win big-check out the FULL LIST

    Last night (Feb 19), the British Academy Film Awards were revealed. Check out the entire list of winners.

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

    The 76th British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTA 2023, were revealed, and the German film All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the occasion. The Edward Berger-directed picture won seven Oscars, including best director, adapted screenplay, cinematography, best score, best sound, and best foreign film. The significant win has given the picture a boost shortly before the Oscars.

    Similarly, the Indian documentary All That Breathes, nominated for a BAFTA this year, was defeated by Navalny, a film on imprisoned Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

    Everything Everywhere All at Once, the Academy Awards front-runner, was the night’s big loser, winning just one prize from its 10 BAFTA nominations, for editing.

    Actor Richard E Grant was a suave and self-deprecating presenter for the presentation at London's Royal Festival Hall, where the UK's film academy lauded its progress towards greater diversity but acknowledged that there was still work to be done. Grant also made a joke on the notorious Oscars brawl between Will Smith and Chris Rock in his opening address.

    The full list of nominees is below, with winners indicated in bold.

    Best film

    “All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

    “The Banshees of Inisherin”

    “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

    “Elvis”

    “‘TÁR”

    Outstanding British film

    “Aftersun”

    “The Banshees of Inisherin” *WINNER

    “Brian and Charles”

    “Empire of Light”

    “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

    “Living”

    “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”

    “See How They Run”

    “The Swimmers”

    “The Wonder”

    Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

    “Aftersun” Charlotte Wells (writer/director) *WINNER

    “Blue Jean” Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)

    “Electric Malady” Marie Lidén (director)

    “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Katy Brand (writer)

    “Rebellion” Elena Sánchez Bellot (director) Maia Kenworthy (director)todi

    Best film not in the English language

    “All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

    “Argentina, 1985”

    “Corsage”

    “Decision to Leave”

    “The Quiet Girl”

    Best documentary

    “All That Breathes”

    “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

    “Fire of Love”

    “Moonage Daydream”

    “Navalny” *WINNER

    Best animated film

    “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” *WINNER

    “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

    “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

    “Turning Red”

    Best director

    Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

    Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

    Park Chan-wook, “Decision To Leave”

    Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

    Todd Field, “TÁR”

    Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”

    Best original screenplay

    Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” *WINNER

    Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

    Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

    Todd Field, “TÁR”

    Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

    Best adapted screenplay

    Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

    Kazuo Ishiguro, “Living”

    Colm Bairéad, “The Quiet Girl”

    Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “She Said”

    Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale”

    Best lead actress

    Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

    Cate Blanchett, “TÁR” *WINNER

    Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

    Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

    Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

    Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

    Best lead actor

    Austin Butler, “Elvis” *WINNER

    Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

    Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

    Daryl McCormack, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

    Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

    Bill Nighy, “Living”

    Best supporting actress

    Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

    Hong Chau, “The Whale”

    Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” *WINNER

    Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

    Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

    Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

    Best supporting actor

    Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

    Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” *WINNER

    Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

    Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

    Albrecht Schuch, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

    Michael Ward, “Empire of Light”

    Best original score

    Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

    Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

    Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

    Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

    Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

    Best casting

    Lucy Pardee, “Aftersun”

    Simon Bär, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

    Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, “Elvis” *WINNER

    Sarah Halley Finn, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

    Pauline Hansson, “Triangle of Sadness”

    Best cinematography

    James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

    Greig Fraser, “The Batman”

    Mandy Walker, “Elvis”

    Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”

    Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick”

    Best editing

    Sven Budelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

    Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

    Matt Villa, “Elvis”

    Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” *WINNER

    Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”

    Best production design

    Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

    Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, “Babylon” *WINNER

    James Chinlund, Lee Sandales, “The Batman”

    Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, “Elvis”

    Curt Enderle, Guy Davis, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

    Best costume design

    Lisy Christl, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

    J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky, “Amsterdam”

    Mary Zophres, “Babylon”

    Catherine Martin, “Elvis” *WINNER

    Jenny Beavan, “Mrs Harris Goes To Paris”

    Best makeup and hair

    Heike Merker, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

    Michael Marino and Zoe Tahir, “The Batman”

    Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, “Elvis” *WINNER

    Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

    Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, “The Whale”

    Best sound

    Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

    Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

    Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley, “Elvis”

    Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke, “TÁR”

    Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten, “Top Gun: Maverick”

    Best special visual effects

    Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller and Frank Petzoid, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

    Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, “Avatar: The Way of Water” *WINNER

    Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, “The Batman”

    Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck and Zak Stoltz, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

    Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson and Ryan Tudhope, “Top Gun: Maverick”

    Best British short animation

    “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” *WINNER

    “Middle Watch”

    “Your Mountain is Waiting”

    Best British short film

    “The Ballad Of Olive Morris”

    “Bazigaga”

    “Bus Girl”

    “A Drifting Up”

    “An Irish Goodbye” *WINNER

    EE Rising Star

    Aimee Lou Wood

    Daryl McCormack

    Emma Mackey *WINNER

    Naomi Ackie

    Sheila Atim

