Pathaan Week-February 20 to 23: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets priced at Rs 110

    Many theatre chains have declared this week 'Pathaan Week,' with tickets for Shah Rukh Khan's film costing Rs 110 at participating theatres from Monday to Thursday.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

    Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has been a box-office success since its debut on January 25th, 2023. This week, the film is approaching Rs 1000 crore worldwide and Rs 500 crore nett in the Hindi language, and various theatre chains are celebrating! The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after more than four years, and SRK fans were overjoyed to see him in Pathaan.

    Pathaan Week, which runs from Monday, February 20th to Thursday, February 23rd, has been declared by theatre owners. All tickets at participating theatres will be priced at 110 rupees for viewers to watch or re-watch the Shah Rukh Khan film.

    Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of Distribution, YRF, says, “2023 has started extremely well not just for YRF with Pathaan but also for the entire exhibition circuit and we couldn’t be happier. The biggest all-time blockbuster Pathaan, the latest offering from Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, has entertained audiences globally since its release and it is amazing that all the leading multiplex chains are coming together to celebrate the contribution of this film towards the Hindi film industry.”

    "It will be Pathaan Week throughout these participating cinemas, with tickets priced at a nominal 110 rupees," he says. This is a celebration of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, YRF, Siddharth Anand, and the YRF Spy Universe, which is producing the largest action spectacles India has ever seen and breaking new benchmarks and records with each film!" Pathaan is presently the highest-grossing Hindi film in history and the highest-grossing film in YRF's Spy Universe.

    About Pathaan
    Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in prominent roles. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana both play important parts in the film. Salman Khan appears in Pathaan for a prolonged appearance as Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore, the renowned spy.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
