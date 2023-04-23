Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra looks SEXY in green plunging neckline gown; Nick Jonas can't keep his eyes and hands off her

    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a plunging green gown in new photos, and her husband, musician Nick Jonas, couldn't take his gaze away from her.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra's recent images from Rome stirred eyebrows. The actress was in town to promote her forthcoming show Citadel, and Nick Jonas accompanied her. While the couple turned heads with their red carpet entrance, Priyanka released photographs from the couple's steamy photo shoot done before their red carpet appearance, and Nick couldn't keep his gaze away from her.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka chose a green plunging neckline gown for the important occasion. She accessorised the outfit with a similar cloak and had her hair up in a beautiful updo. Meanwhile, Nick looked dashing in his tuxedo. Priyanka and Nick posed in their room and on the balcony in the photographs, and their connection lit up Instagram. 
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka and Nick posed in their room and on the balcony in the photographs, and their connection lit up Instagram. In one of the images, Priyanka was seen embracing Nick tight while Nick appreciated her.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Roman holiday 💚." Fans took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. “Alexa, play ‘Sexual’ by Nick Jonas," a comment read. “He can’t keep his eyes off you," noticed another. “You two are so hot," a third user said.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Citadel actress, looking forward to seeing her beloved newborn baby Malti Marie in a few days, took to her official Instagram profile and shared a handful of sweet photos on her story. Priyanka Chopra was seen in the first photo with her infant daughter, attempting to snag aeroplane toys from her mother's hands.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka is seen in the second photo handing Malti Marie a packet of 'Grissini' (crispy Italian breadsticks) while dad Nick Jonas looks on. Priyanka was photographed wearing a cropped black hoodie and matching pants. On the other hand, Nick Jonas wore a black hoodie and matching shorts with wifey Priyanka, which he teamed with a hat. Malti Marie, whose face is hidden in the photo, looks charming in a floral loungewear ensemble. 
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In addition to Citadel, Priyanka will appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress announced the news on Instagram, writing, 'On to the next.' The actress also has the romantic comedy It's All Coming Back To Me.

     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to reports, the filming will begin in May of this year. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller and produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard of Safran Company. She will return to Bollywood after a brief absence with the highly awaited road movie, Jee Le Zaraa. The film, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, would be her first onscreen collaboration with prominent actresses Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

