Post MMS, Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj got many calls, but why? Read this

Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj recently said she got many calls after the MMS went viral. However, she claims it was not in that video; read on

Shilpi Raj, a Bhojpuri singer, made national news after an MMS video went viral. It is reported that the video has some private moments of Shilpi Raj with her beau and the footage went popular on social media.



Shilpi Raj is said to be captured in an inappropriate posture with her partner. After that, the singer and her manager received hundreds of calls from her fans and followers. In an interview, Shilpi Raj said her brother was very upset with the whole incident.



Shilpi said that the girl in this video was someone else. She further stated that associating someone's name with such an unpleasant film without knowing the reality is bad. Shilpi said in an interview with ETimes, "The MMS is something I haven't seen before. It was ascribed to my name, I was informed. I'm curious about the girl in the MMS." She went on to say, "I'm not the girl in the video. Mujhe badnaam karne ki ye saari koi saazish hai."



She added, "I, too, have relatives. I respect you as well. My brother was furious when he learned about this, so I explained everything to him. So don't identify anything with anyone's name until you know the truth; we all have the same respect, regardless of who we are."



Who is Shilpi Raj?

Shilpi Raj, a Bhojpuri folk singer, has amassed a following on social media as a result of her vocal ability. Shilpi has a significant social media following and has collaborated with well-known musicians since her debut in 2017.

The singer, on the other hand, is in a terrible situation. A private film of the singer with a man named Vijay Chauhan was supposedly posted on the internet and is being disseminated across many platforms, according to reports.